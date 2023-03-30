Cohen Media Group Drops Trailer for Francois Ozon’s Drama ‘Everything Went Fine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cohen Media Group has dropped the trailer for Francois Ozon’s drama “Everything Went Fine” ahead of its theatrical release in New York on April 14 and Los Angeles on April 21, followed by a national expansion.

“Everything Went Fine” is based on the autobiographical novel by author Emmanuèle Bernheim who previously collaborated on Ozon’s screenplays for “Under The Sand,” “Swimming Pool” and “Ricky.”

The movie follows 85-year-old art collector André Bernheim (André Dussolier) who, after a debilitating stroke, demands that his daughter Emmanuèle (Sophie Marceau), help him end life on his own terms. Faced with a painful decision, Emmanuèle, with the grudging support of her younger sister Pascale (Géraldine Pailhas), begins sorting through the processes and bureaucratic hurdles necessary to fulfill her father’s final wish, as she is forced to reconcile her past with a complicated, stubborn, yet charismatic man.

“Everything Went Fine” also stars Charlotte Rampling (Ozon’s “Under the Sand”) as André’s estranged wife, along with cinema icon Hanna Schygulla (“Peter von Kant”) in a key cameo. Produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Cinema, the film was lensed by Hichame Alaouie and edited by Laure Gardette.

Ozon’s vast body of work includes “Swimming Pool,” “8 Women,” “By the Grace of God,” “Frantz,” “Double Lover,” “In the House,” “Potiche,” “Under the Sand,” “Peter von Kant” and the upcoming “The Crime is Mine.”

New York’s Quad Cinema will host a week-long retrospective of François Ozon’s films, leading up to the opening of “Everything Went Fine.”

Titled “An Ode to Ozon,” the tribute will run April 10-13 and with features six films from the director’s extensive filmography, including 35mm prints of “8 Women” and “Swimming Pool,” as well as Cohen Media Group titles “In the House,” “The New Girlfriend,” and “Double Lover.”