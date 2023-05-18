Clive Owen Joins Daisy Ridley in London-Set Action Thriller ‘Cleaner’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Clive Owen has joined “Star Wars” star Daisy Ridley in the London-set action-thriller “Cleaner.”

Directed by “Casino Royale” helmer Martin Campbell, the project follows a group of activists who ambush an energy company’s annual meeting at the Shard — one of London’s most recognizable skyscrapers — and takes 300 people hostage.

However, the cause is hijacked by an extremist within the group who’s ready to kill in order to send a message. It takes the efforts of Joey Locke, a former soldier who’s now a window cleaner (played by Ridley), to save the hostages while ensuring the corporation is held to account.

Anton is selling the title in Cannes. The French-U.K. company, which was behind the 2021 Cannes sensation “Greenland,” is financing the project and also producing via Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant.

Production will begin in late summer, though it’s still unclear how much of the film will actually be able to shoot at the Shard, which is a popular tourist and business location. All rights are currently available. CAA Media Finance is co-repping domestic rights with Anton.

Owen, who is known for acclaimed roles in “Children of Men” and “Closer,” last starred in the actioner “Gemini Man” and Italian drama “Romantic Guide to Lost Places.” He will next appear in “The Retreat” for FX and “Monsieur Spade” for AMC

Ridley’s forthcoming credits include the thriller “Magpie” and “The Marsh King’s Daughter” and “Young Woman and the Sea.” She’ll also return as Rey in one of three new Star Wars movies.

Ridley is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Narrative. Owen and Campbell are repped by CAA.