Circle Expands with Launch of Fiction Orbit Program for Women Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

Circle, the training program for female-identifying filmmakers, is taking a significant step forward after five successful years of its Women Doc Accelerator initiative.

The organization is now venturing into the realm of fiction films with the launch of its inaugural program, Circle Fiction Orbit. This intensive one-week workshop aims to support directors who are developing their second or third fiction feature films and is scheduled to take place at the end of 2023 in Montenegro. The initiative was revealed at the Cannes Film Market on Thursday.

The Fiction Orbit program will bring together a curated group of six to eight filmmakers, who will have the opportunity to work closely with leading experts in the industry. The workshop is designed to help participants identify their specific needs during the development of their projects. It will provide feedback on various aspects, including script development, legal considerations, production strategies, and even psychological support to assist them throughout their creative journey.

Biljana Tutorov, founder of Circle, said: “A great number of sensitive documentary projects grew into strong, award-winning films. In the same collaborative spirit, we decided to expand launching a pilot workshop that will bring together mid-career directors developing their scripted film projects. With this new initiative, we aim to continue our practice of scanning the needs of each filmmaker and project – from creative development to career strategizing, to legal and psychological support – providing for healthy future development. We would like Circle Fiction Orbit to become an effective springboard for its participants, connecting them to a carefully curated professional network.”

Writer-producers Paula Vaccaro and Bianca Oana are co-directors of the Circle Fiction Orbit program.

Vaccaro said: The undeniable taste and vision demonstrated by Circle Doc Accelerator can be seen in the award-winning films that have emerged from its doors, and just as Circle Doc Accelerator has proven to be an extraordinary launching pad for women filmmakers, I am confident that Circle Fiction Orbit will continue this tradition with those developing their second and third feature films. Just like with Circle Doc Accelerator, the Fiction Orbit will be dedicated to celebrating the indomitable spirit of women in film.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Circle’s Women Doc Accelerator will host a showcase as part of the Cannes Docs program on May 22.