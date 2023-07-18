Cinekid Opening Film ‘Jippie No More!’ Boarded by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has acquired sales rights to uplifting family film “Jippie No More!,” which will world premiere as the opening film at Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam in October. The film will be distributed in Benelux by Cinéart.

The film, from Dutch director Margien Rogaar and writer Fiona van Heemstra, follows the story of Jaap Peter, also known as “Jippie” (played by Wesley van Klink), a lively 16-year-old boy, as he eagerly prepares for his older sister’s wedding at their beloved grandfather’s country house. As the whole family rallies together to create the perfect celebration, Jaap Peter falls in love for the first time. But when the girl of his dreams is smitten with his younger sister Joe instead, Jaap Peter is disheartened and loses interest in the wedding, until he realizes that his presence and the unbreakable bond of his family are vital in making the party a success.

Rogaar said: “ ‘Jippie No More!’ is a coming-of-age story. Each member of the family takes a step in life away from the old structure they have together. Each person’s story adds a new perspective. In this film I consider the whole family as one character, which makes it a ‘coming of all ages’ film.”

“Jippie No More!” adds to M-Appeal’s slate of family arthouse films, including “Bigman” by Camiel Schouwenaar (2022), “Wild Roots” by Hajni Kis (2021), “Sisters” by Silje Salomonsen and Arild Østin Ommundsen (2020), and “Blanka” by Kohki Hasei (2015).

Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, said: “We handle family arthouse films that combine an entertaining form, high production value and artistic quality with a strong educational value. We are passionate about bringing to the commercial market films that are empowering and communicate an important message.”

The film is produced by Iris Otten and Sander van Meurs from Juliet at Pupkin, who previously collaborated with Rogaar to create the well-known Dutch family series “Lampje.” The film is co-produced by Martien Vlietman from VPRO. It is supported by Creative Media Europe, Netherlands Film Fund, NL Film Incentive, CoBO and Cinéart.

It is the fourth time M-Appeal has worked with Juliet at Pupkin on a film.

Otten said: “With M-Appeal we share the ambition to create author-driven films that tell encouraging stories for new generations and that can start a conversation. Engaging with and listening to each other is something we believe is important in today’s society.”

Cinéart’s recently released titles include “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “The Whale” and “Decision to Leave.”