‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Distributor Drops First Look at Horror Film ‘Cinderella’s Curse’

ITN Studios, the distributor behind cult micro budget horror “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” has released a first look at its upcoming project “Cinderella’s Curse.”

Produced and directed by Louisa Warren, the film stars Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott.

Harry Boxley (“Mary Had A Little Lamb”) wrote the screenplay.

“Cinderella’s Curse” is a spine-chilling twist on the familiar fairytale.

Courtesy of ChampDog Films

It’s already started shooting in the U.K. and the first images show Sanson with classic blonde ringlets covered in sweat, cuts and grime. In another image, a blonde woman clad in a white mask is covered in blood and appears to be holding a knife.

The third image shows Sanson looking on at something in horror.

“This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know,” said Warren. “There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

ChampDog Films is producing “Cinderella’s Curse,” which will be on sale at AFM. ITN is set to release the film in October 2023, in time for Halloween.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” took the world by storm when it opened this year, taking in over $5 million worldwide.

A horror re-telling of “Winnie the Pooh,” it saw the tubby little cubby go on a blood-spattered murder spree accompanied by his friend Piglet.