Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jacqueline West, Lynne Ramsay, Michael Winterbottom Set For Doha Film Institute Qumra Lineup

The Doha Film Institute has recruited an impressive mix of film directors and talents comprising Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jacqueline West, Lynne Ramsay, and Michael Winterbottom who will hold master classes and act as mentors during its upcoming Qumra Arab industry incubator.

The event, which is back in person after a two-year hiatus, will run physically March 10-15 in the Qatari capital of Doha, followed by an online program March 19-21. Qumra, which means “camera” in Arabic, blends together a creative workshop, co-production market, and festival elements. The event, now at its ninth edition, was established by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) to help foster first and second works, mostly by Arab directors and to create curated networking opportunities between the Arab and international film communities.

“The latest edition of Qumra will continue its presence as a unique and important platform for important voices and compelling stories in Arab and world cinema,” said DFI chief Fatma Al Remaihi in a statement.

“The Qumra 2023 masters are luminaries in world cinema who bring a unique perspective on filmmaking that will incredibly benefit our filmmakers in their creative journeys,” noted Palestinian director Elia Suleiman, who is the event’s artistic advisor. “They are exceptional filmmakers who present unique insights into their craft and define what it is to continuously elevate the standards of world cinema,” he added.

The DFI is a major indie Arab film industry driver which for the past four years has also been providing funding for Arab TV series. Qumra 2023 will feature a selection of top notch Arab films in various stages, as well as some TV projects.

DFI supported films screening at Berlinale 2023 comprise Sepideh Farsi’s Panorama opener “The Siren,” “Under the Sky of Damascus” by Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, and Ali Wajeeh, Lea Najjar’s “Kash Kash,” and Vlad Petri’s “Between Revolutions.”