Christian De Schutter, Rastislav Steranka Join European Film Promotion Board

The 37 national film institutes that are members of European Film Promotion have elected a new EFP board of directors at the general assembly on May 23 during the Cannes Film Festival. The board consists of seven members, with their term of office lasting for two years.

Five of the current members remain on the board, including Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, as new vice president, Daniela Elstner, executive director UniFrance, Eda Koppel, head of marketing at Estonian Film Institute, Stine Oppegaard, manager, international relations, feature films, Norwegian Film Institute, and Markéta Santrochová, head of Czech Film Center, who has been re-elected as EFP president.

Newly elected to the board are Christian De Schutter, managing director of Flanders Image, and Rastislav Steranka, director of the National Cinematographic Centre of the Slovak Film Institute.

“As member of such a great European network, I am delighted to serve another term on the EFP board and am very honored to have been re-elected EFP president,” says Markéta Santrochová.

“It is a privilege to continue our many constructive debates on the board with colleagues representing such diverse and rich experiences. I am very proud indeed of this network. We have realized that we can initiate and make a lot of things happen together. It is even more gratifying to being able to exchange ideas again on site at festivals after the pandemic, which has bonded and united us even more.

“With our targeted programs such as Producers on the Move in Cannes, European Shooting Stars in Berlin as well as the Film Sales Support funding program for world sales companies, EFP promotes European films and talent outside of Europe with a highly motivated team under managing director Sonja Heinen.”