Agustina Chiarino’s New Outfit Bocacha Teams With Brazil’s Syndrome on Women Friendship Doc ‘To Say Goodbye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Uruguay-based Agustina Chiarino, one of the drivers of the new Latin American cinema industry and at the forefront of pan-regional co-production, is kicking-off early projects at her recently launched production-distribution company Bocacha Films.

Chiarino attended last week’s Malaga Film Festival edition to present Pablo Solarz’s official section contender comedy “Desperté con un sueño” (“I Woke Up With a Dream”), which she produced at Mutante Cine, the Montevideo-based outfit Chiarino and editor-producer Fernando Epstein co-founded in 2011.

After “I Woke Up With a Dream,” two feature debuts are finishing production stage under the Mutante Cine brand: Vanina Spataro’s “Naufragios,” teaming with Kino Films in Argentina, and Sebastián Peña Escobar’s documentary “The Last” in partnership with Paraguay’s La Babosa Cine.

They will be “the last three movies Mutante Cine will be launching before disbanding,” Chiarino said.

Having produced more than 15 Latin American films, Chiarino is now embarking on a solo project, where she’s finishing “Agárrame fuerte,” her third collaboration with helmers Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge (“Tanta agua,” “Alelí”), and Rio de Janeiro-set documentary “Decir adiós” (“To Say Goodbye”).

Directed by Portuguese filmmaker Carolina Sá, “To Say Goodbye,” co-produced with Daniel Van Hoogstraten’s Syndrome Films in Brazil, narrates an intimate tale about two women, friendship and social tensions in a country torn between tradition and modernity.

“Bocacha aims to continue with the auteur cinema line that I like and identify with,” she said.

Bocacha is strengthening its bet on documentaries, and is currently filming three films: “El silencio de las madres,” directed by Adriana Loeff and Claudia Abend; Alfonsina Alonso’s first feature “My Grandmother to the World Championship”; and Miguel Calderón’s falconry doc “La Santa Tríada,” produced in Mexico by Tatiana Graullera (“La camarista,” “Totem”).

“We are developing quite a few documentaries. I am particularly interested in co-producing and being able to get involved in projects from other countries that are sometimes more ambitious,” she said.

“It continues to motivate me to produce feature debuts but also to work with directors I’ve already worked with, and others whose previous works I like and I want to collaborate on the next one,” said.

“The challenge is to find the balance in our lineup that allows us to be sustainable considering where we come from, and the films we make, and always open to explore new ways of making creative proposals and look for organic models to finance them.”

Bocacha, which has tapped producer Hernán Olivera, is also developing several fiction projects as co-productions. These include: Leticia Jorge’s “Melódico internacional,” in partnership with Argentina’s Aramos Cine and Colombia’s Burning; Costa Rican “La casa de playa,” directed by Kim Elizondo, co-produced by Bicha Cine and Galaxia 311 in Colombia; “La línea de sombra,” with Argentina’s Juan Pablo Buscarini (“El Ratón Pérez”); and Brazilian animator César Cabral’s “Un pingüino en el gallinero,” teaming with Brazil’s toon house Coala Filmes and Taller de Chucho in Mexico.

Alongside Marcelo Martinessi, director of 2018 Berlinale competition hit “The Heiresses,” Bocacha is developing “Who Killed Narciso?,” a San Sebastian’s 2020 Co-production Forum player, teaming with Fernando Epstein.