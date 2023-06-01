‘Chasing Chasing Amy’: Watch First Clip From Tribeca Title About Impact of Kevin Smith’s Cult Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

The first clip has been unveiled for “Chasing Chasing Amy,” which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

In the feature documentary, Sav Rodgers takes a journey of self-discovery while making a documentary about Kevin Smith’s 1997 film “Chasing Amy” and its polarizing reputation among LGBTQ+ people. The film explores the transformational impact of the rom-com on a 12-year-old queer kid from Kansas, coming of age and to terms with his identity. For young Sav Rodgers, the cult classic became a life raft. As Rodgers examines the film and its making as a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema, he finds himself at a complicated crossroads.

Participants in the film include Smith, “Go Fish” screenwriter Guinevere Turner, “Fire Island” director Andrew Ahn and “Chasing Amy” stars Joey Lauren Adams and Scott Mosier.

Rodgers said: “The journey of making ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’ has been eye-opening in so many ways. When I was younger, I felt like I had to defend my connection with ‘Chasing Amy’ to other LGBTQ+ people despite its deeply personal significance. This movie that saved my life also holds a controversial history in queer film canon. I hope ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’ and its making shows that things can be complicated, as can people, and the relationship we have with the movies we grow up with can be that, too.”

“Chasing Chasing Amy” is a Professional Amateur, Yeehaw Pictures and Spacestation production. Alex Schmider, Carrie Radigan, Lela Meadow-Conner, Matthew C. Mills and Sav Rodgers serve as Producers, with Jeffrey Weber, Chris Vivion, Tyler J. Emerson, Anthony Pedone, Drew E. Burbridge and Yana Burhrer-Tavanier as executive producers.

The film premieres at Tribeca on June 8.

Watch the clip, featuring Smith and Rodgers, here: