‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Charlie Day’s Directorial Debut ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Snapped Up by Signature Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Signature Entertainment has snapped up U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand distribution rights to Charlie Day’s (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) directorial debut, “Fool’s Paradise,” from Sierra/Affinity.

Day also leads the cast that includes Ken Jeong (“The Hangover”), Kate Beckinsale (“Underworld”), Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Ray Liotta (“Dangerous Waters”) and John Malkovich (“Being John Malkovich”).

The comedy, written by Day, follows a down-on-his-luck publicist (Jeong), who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man (Day) recently released from a mental health ward looks just like a famous actor who refuses to leave his trailer.

The film is produced by Christopher Leola and Tim Zajaros (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”), John Rickard (“Rampage”) and Alex Saks (“The Florida Project”).

The deal was negotiated between Signature’s director of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and Sierra/Affinity’s executive VP of sales Kristen Figeroid.

“’Fool’s Paradise’ has a fabulous star-studded ensemble cast anchored by the hilarious Charlie Day and is sure to be a hit with audiences when we release the film late summer in the U.K. and Ireland and Australia and New Zealand,” Williams said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be working with the Sierra team once more, along with the producers of our beloved ‘Peanut Butter Falcon.’”

Figeroid added: “Following our collaboration on ‘Orphan: First Kill,’ we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the passionate team at Signature Entertainment on ‘Fool’s Paradise.’”

Signature recently acquired the Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy “You Hurt My Feelings” and the Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne sci-fi thriller “The Astronaut.”