Charades Boards Icelandic Dark Comedy ‘Northern Comfort’ Ahead of SXSW Premiere, Unveils Clips (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has boarded “Northern Comfort,” an Icelandic black comedy by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (“Under the Tree”) which is world premiering at SXSW.

The well-established sales company (“Sanctuary,” “Disco Boy”) has unveiled an exclusive clip for the film ahead of its world premiere in the Narrative Spotlight section.

“Northern Comfort” follows a bunch of phobic flyers, including a middle-aged property developer, a couple of twenty-something influencers and a former SAS-serviceman turned crime-novelist in his 60’s. Seeking to overcome their fear of flying, they embark on a high-end therapeutic course on a flight whose final destination is Iceland. But the experience ends up being a complete nightmare. When the group finally steps onto solid ground, their anxiety levels are off the charts and the idea of taking a flight back home to London becomes an unbearable prospect. As their intended flight is repeatedly delayed, they end up in a remote luxury ‘wellness’ hotel somewhere in the bleak, wild moonscape of the Reykjanes peninsula, finally forced to deal with one another.

The ensemble cast comprises of Lydia Leonard, Timothy Spall, Ella Rumpf, Sverrir Guðnason, Simon Manyonda and Rob Delaney.

“Northern Comfort” marks Gunnar Sigurðsson’s follow up to the documentary film “The Last Call.” His previous film credits include “Under The Tree” which premiered at Venice in 2017 and went on to become a critical and commercial hit. It was also the Icelandic entry to the Oscars at year.

Gunnar Sigurðsson made his feature debut with “Either Way” which played at a flurry of festivals, including San Sebastian, and was re-made in the U.S. as “Prince Avalanche” starring Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch.

“Northern Comfort” is produced by Grímar Jónsson (“Rams,” “Under The Tree”), Sol Bondy (“Holy Spider”), Fred Burle (“Holy Spider”) and Mike Goodridge (“Triangle of Sadness”).