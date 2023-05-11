Charades, Mubi Re-Team on ‘Bring Them Down,’ With Barry Keoghan, Christopher Abbott (EXCLUSIVE)

Following on their collaboration on Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” Charades has boarded international sales on upcoming Mubi-backed production “Bring Them Down.”

Starring Barry Keoghan, Academy Award nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and Christopher Abbott (“Sanctuary”), a Golden Globe nominee for “Catch 22,” “Bring Them Down” marks the first feature from writer-director Chris Andrews, behind award-winning short films “Fire” (2015) and “Stalker” (2019).

On “Aftersun,” Charades took on international sales duties, with Mubi boarding to take distribution rights to multiple territories – such as U.K.-Ireland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – just as the films bowed in 2022 Cannes Critics’ Week.

For “Bring Them Down,” Charades will sell international rights outside North America, U.K., Ireland, Latin America and Italy where Mubi retains all rights.

Colm Meaney (“Gangs of London”), Nora-Jane Noone (“Wildfire”), Paul Ready (“Motherland”), and Susan Lynch (Happy Valley”) also star.

“Bring Them Down” turns on Michael (Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family, who harbours a terrible secret, having withdrawn from the world to live with his ageing father (Colm Meaney).

When confrontation with a rival farmer Gary (Paul Ready) and his son Jack (Keoghan) spirals out of control, Michael is embroiled in what the synopsis describes as a “devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered.”

“I am thrilled to partner again with Mubi on this very special movie. Chris’ strong vision for this thriller allowed him to attract for his debut the best possible partners and the most talented cast,” said Carole Baraton, Charades’ co-founder, adding: “We are excited to add up the best international distribution network to that team.”

Bring them down is produced by Ivana MacKinnon at the U.K.’s Wild Swim (), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde at Tailored Films in Ireland, U.K.-based Jacob Swan Hyam and Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts, at Belgium’s Frakas Productions.

Mubi backed the filmin conjunction with Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the U.K. Global Screen Fund, a production model which allows it up-stream involvement in a films also supported by European co-producers and any soft money they can bring to the table plus a prestige sales agent.

“Bring Them Down” joins a Cannes sales slate which features “The Hedgehog” director Mona Achache’s special screening, “Little Girl Blue,” starring Marion Cotillard and inspired by Achache’s real-life mother, and “The Goldman Case,” from Cédric Kahn, based on the true story of a French left-wing intellectual facing life in prison and his attorney, which opens Directors’ Fortnight.

A third Charades title, Kamal Lazraq’s “Hounds,” set on the poor outer-radius of Casablanca, premieres in Un Certain Regard; Katell Quillévéré’s period relationship drama “Along Came Love” is set for a Cannes Premiere screening; and “Chicken for Linda!,” co-directed by Sébastien Laudenbach (“Girl Without Hands”), will play parallel section ACID, before screening in main competition at June’s Annecy Animation Film Festival.