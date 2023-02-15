Charades Drops Trailer for Berlin Golden Bear Contender ‘Disco Boy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has dropped the trailer for “Disco Boy,” the anticipated feature debut of Giacomo Abbruzzese, starring Franz Rogowski (“Passages”) which is competing at the Berlin Film Festival.

The movie is produced by the rising French production company Films Grand Huit. Shot across two continents by Hélène Louvart (“Invisible Life,” “Happy as Lazzaro”), the movie boasts a diverse international cast and a soundtrack by electronic music artist Vitalic.

“Disco Boy stars Rogowski as Aleksei, who embarks on a difficult journey across Europe and reaches Paris to enlist in the French Foreign Legion, a highly selective military corp that allows any foreigner, even undocumented, to be granted a French passport. In the Niger Delta, Jomo (Morr Ndiaye) fights against oil companies that threaten the survival of his village. His sister Udoka (Laëtitia Ky), meanwhile, dreams of escaping, knowing that all is already lost here. Beyond borders, life and death, their destinies will intertwine.

The film marks the feature debut of Abbruzzese, who lives between Paris and Madrid and earned a Cesar nomination with his documentary “America” in 2022. The film is produced by Lionel Massol and Pauline Seigland, and co-produced by Giulia Achilli, Marco Alessi, André Logie, Gaëtan David, Maria Blicharska and Arno Moria.

Rogowski, a critically acclaimed German actor, also stars in Ira Sachs’ “Passages” which is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival. Charades’ slate also includes Charlotte Regan’s Sundance prizewinning “Scrapper” starring Harris Dickinson.