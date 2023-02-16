Cercamon Takes World Rights to Indigenous Drama ‘Fancy Dance,’ Starring Lily Gladstone (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubai-based sales agency Cercamon has acquired international sales rights for “Fancy Dance,” the feature debut of Indigenous director Erica Tremblay, following the film’s premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance. Cercamon is selling the film this week at EFM before it continues its festival run at SXSW.

“Fancy Dance” stars Lily Gladstone as a young woman, Jax, who’s cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) since the girl’s mother disappeared. Scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga Reservation in Oklahoma, she spends every spare minute trying to find her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow.

At the risk of losing custody to Jax’s father, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world and at the mercy of a failed justice system.

“‘Fancy Dance’ is a powerful and moving depiction of the complexities of family, identity and community dealing with universal themes such as family, loss and belonging,” said Cercamon head Sébastien Chesneau, who negotiated the deal with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. “We are thrilled to add ‘Fancy Dance’ to our roster of exceptional films.”

“We are so excited to have Cercamon onboard as our sales agent,” added Tommy Oliver, CEO at Confluential Films. “Their passion and commitment to bringing this film to audiences around the world is truly inspiring.”

“Fancy Dance” is the latest project in Gladstone’s filmography that ensures Indigenous communities are fairly represented on screen. She next stars across from Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”