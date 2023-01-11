Pyramide Boards Catherine Breillat’s Erotic Thriller ‘Last Summer‘ Starring Léa Drucker (EXCLUSIVE)

Pyramide International has boarded “Last Summer,” an erotic thriller by daring French director Catherine Breillat, which is being produced by SBS Productions, the leading French banner behind Paul Verhoeven’s Oscar nominated “Elle.”

“Last Summer” boasts a strong cast led by Léa Drucker (“Custody”), Olivier Rabourdin (“Benedetta”), Clotilde Courau (“In The Shadow of Women”) and newcomer Samuel Kircher.

The Paris-based company, whose sales team is headed by Agathe Mauruc, is teasing the project with a three-minute promo at the Unifrance Rendez-vous taking place in Paris this week.

Drucker stars as Anne, a brilliant lawyer who lives happily in Paris with her husband Pierre and their 6- and 8-year-old daughters. One day, Theo, 17, Pierre’s son from a previous marriage, moves in with them. Anne is unsettled by Theo’s presence and gradually engages in a passionate relationship with him, putting her career and family life in danger.

A master at tackling taboo subjects tied to sexuality, Breillat’s best-known movies include “The Last Mistress,” which competed at Cannes in 2007, as well as “Romance” and “Anatomy of Hell.” Breillat also directed Isabelle Huppert in “Abus de faiblesse.”

For “Last Summer,” Breillat is once again working with a stellar cast, notably Drucker, who won best actress for her heartbreaking and powerful performance in “Custody.”

The film will reteam Breillat and Pyramide, who previously collaborated on “Romance” and “The Last Mistress.”

Pyramide International’s Rendez-Vous roster also includes “My Sole Desire,” Lucie Borleteau’s sexy drama starring Zita Hanrot (“Fatima”) and Louise Chevillotte (“Synonyms”); and Eve Duchemin’s “Time Out” with Karim Leklou (“Bac Nord”).

The company is also repping “Before We Collapse,” the feature debut of Alice Zeniter (“The Art of Losing”) and Benoit Volnais, starring Niels Schneider. The movie will be competing at Rotterdam.