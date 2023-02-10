Carlos Saura, Celebrated Spanish Auteur, Dies at 91

Spanish auteur Carlos Saura has died, the Film Academy of Spain confirmed on Friday. He was 91.

In a statement, the org stated: “The Film Academy deeply regrets to announce the death of Carlos Saura, Goya de Honor 2023. Saura, one of the fundamental filmmakers in the history of Spanish cinema, died today at his home at the age of 91, surrounded by his loved ones.”

Saura is known for his tragic films and a trilogy of flamenco-infused dance dramas. His movies include such classics as “Raise Ravens” and Berlin Golden Bear winner “Deprisa Deprisa.” His 1976 film “Cria Cuervos” picked up the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

His latest, the documentary “Walls Can Talk,” world premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September and also screened at Ventana Sur. In the film, Saura is front and center as he engages with creatives and academics about pictorial art and its relationship with human history.

Born in Madrid, Saura began directing films while he taught at the Official School of Cinematography. His initial films were intensely political, with his first movie, “La Caza” (“The Hunt”) serving as a condemnation of life under General Franco.

Other films, such as “El jardin de la delicias” (“The Garden of Delights”) and “Ana y los lobos” (“Anna and the Wolves”) were heavily censored. His film “La prima Angelica” (“Cousin Angelica”) depicted the Spanish Civil War from the perspective of the Republicans. It was not censored but did inspire bomb attacks on Spanish cinemas.

Following the death of Franco, Saura stopped making political films, and a trilogy of flamenco-centric dramas emerged, including “Bodes de sangre” (“Blood Wedding”), “Carmen” and “El amor brujo” (“Love the Magician”).

“Carmen” was based on the 1845 novella and also included passages from the opera. Much of film included only dance, and no dialogue.

Saura’s other films included “El Dorado,” the Oscar-nominated “Tango” and “Salomé.”