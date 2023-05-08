Cannes Premiere Title ‘Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe’ Sells for Memento International; Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has closed major deals on Martin Provost’s “Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe” ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Slated for Cannes Premiere, the period film revolves around the colorful relationship and epic love between renowned French painters Pierre and Marthe Bonnard who are played by Vincent Macaigne (“Irma Vep”) and Cecile de France (“Lost Illusions”).

The film has been pre-sold by Memento International to key distributors in Italy (I Wonder), Canada (Sphère Films), Latin America (California Filmes), South Korea (AUD), Taiwan (Flash Forward), Airlines (Skeye), Poland (Hagi), Hungary (Vertigo), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Czech Republic (Cinemart), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Ex-Yugoslavia (Demiurg).

“Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe” was previously acquired for Germany (Prokino), Australia (Palace), Switzerland (Frenetic), Austria (Panda) and Denmark (Filmbazar). Memento Distribution and Imagine will release the film in France and Benelux, respectively.

The lushly lensed film charts the enduring bond and collaboration spanning five decades between Pierre Bonnard, who was mentored by Claude Monet and nicknamed the “painter of happiness,” and his wife Marthe de Méligny. The latter, who was a self-proclaimed aristocrat, became the cornerstone of her husband’s life and work, appearing in more than a third of his paintings. Provost had previously explored the world of French painting in the 2008 film “Seraphine” which won seven César Awards.

“Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe” also stars Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”) and is produced by François Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne at Les Films du Kiosque (“La Belle Epoque,” “How to be a Good Wife”).

Memento International will also be attending the Cannes Film Festival with “Omen,” the feature debut of Belgian-Congolese artist-turned filmmaker Baloji which will play in Un Certain Regard.