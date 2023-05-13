Cannes-Bound Abortion Drama ‘Power Alley’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency M-Appeal has released the first-look trailer (below) for the suspense filled drama “Power Alley,” from Brazilian director Lillah Halla, ahead of its world premiere in Cannes’ Critics’ Week sidebar.

The gripping drama is set in Brazil, where abortion is illegal. Talented volleyball player Sofia (Ayomi Domenica Dias) discovers she is pregnant at a crucial moment, jeopardizing her career plans. Intent on deciding her own fate, Sophia tries everything possible to get an illegal abortion, but has to contend with an increasingly sinister fundamentalist group determined to stop her — but Sophia, her team and all those who love her, refuse to give up.

The film explores the topic of abortion rights and self-determination head on, focusing on the power of the team – who are stronger together – in standing up to injustice.

The film is Halla’s debut feature, following her short film “Menarca,” which was selected for Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2020.

“Power Alley” is produced by Arissas (Brazil), Manjericão Filmes (Brazil), In Vivo Films (France), and Cimarrón Cine (Uruguay). The producers are Clarissa Guarilha, Rafaella Costa, Louise Bellicaud and Claire Charles-Gervais.

Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, said: “In a very moving way [the film] expresses the tensions that women have to fight all over the world, to have control over their own bodies and lives. This is exactly the kind of filmmaking we think is vital, emotionally powerful, and socially relevant. The story will resonate with the arthouse audience.”

M-Appeal will be presenting the film to buyers in the Marché du Film, alongside their Cannes ACID title “Let Me Go,” starring Jeanne Balibar.