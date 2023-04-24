Can Cannes Keep the Lights On? French Energy Union Threatens to Disrupt Festival Amid Country’s Civil Unrest

The Cannes Film Festival could face power cuts as a result of ongoing civil strife over France’s pension reforms.

In a direct threat to the festival, the National Federation of Mines and Energy announced on Friday that it will undertake “100 days of action and anger” in protest of French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform.

“In May, do what you like! The Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon Festival could end up in the dark! We won’t give up!” said the union.

Speaking to French cable channel BFM TV on Monday, Fabrice Coudour, the secretary general of the CGT Energy Union, said the group’s “goal is not to prevent the unfolding [of events], it is to have a platform.”

Macron’s government is raising the minimum retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years, and prolonging the years of contributions required for a full pension. The reforms were passed in March without a parliamentary vote, prompting widespread protests around the country that have only built upon months of hostilities and strikes by groups such as rail and waste disposal workers.

The unrest hit Lille’s Series Mania drama festival last month, as protesters stormed the event’s red carpet, requiring riot police to intervene. Delegates who had ventured into the city in the evening were also affected by street protests, with some narrowly escaping tear gas.

Macron signed the reform into law on April 14, defying months of protests. In response, unions are now stepping up their actions against the government. Many of Macron’s own official visits around the country have been disrupted by “unwelcome committees” that have carried out power cuts during his meetings.

It remains to be seen how the unions will carry out their protests in Cannes, which is mere weeks away. On the Croisette, unions could have the support of prominent members of the French entertainment industry. Last month, stars including Juliette Binoche, Laure Calamy, Camille Cottin and Michel Hazanavicius were among 300 figures who signed an open letter addressed to Macron demanding the withdrawal of the retirement bill.

For the moment, the festival tells Variety it won’t be commenting on the planned disruption.