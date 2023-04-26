‘Let Me Go,’ With Jeanne Balibar as Elegant Woman Pursuing Desires in Unconventional Way, Boarded by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin sales agency M-Appeal has come on board to handle world sales for “Let Me Go” (“Laissez-Moi”), the debut feature by Swiss director Maxime Rappaz, which will world premiere as the opening film of the Cannes ACID sidebar.

Set in a Swiss mountain village, “Let Me Go” follows Claudine, a dedicated mother whose life revolves around her son. Every Tuesday, according to her careful schedule, she goes to a nearby mountain hotel to meet men who are passing through. When she meets Michael and he decides to extend his stay for her, Claudine is confused and finds herself dreaming of another life.

French actress Jeanne Balibar stars in the lead role of Claudine, an elegant woman in her early 50s, who, although living a traditional life, pursues her desires in an unconventional way. She unexpectedly finds a romantic connection with Michael (Thomas Sarbacher).

A regular on the Croisette and a well-known figure of French cinema, Balibar won the César Best Actress prize for her lead role in Cannes Un Certain Regard title “Barbara,” directed by Mathieu Amalric (2017). She was on the Cannes Competition Jury in 2008, and has starred in award-winning films including “Cold War,” “Les Misérables” and “Memoria.” She starred in the HBO TV series “Irma Vep,” her third collaboration with Olivier Assayas following his 1998 film “Last August, Early September” (for which Balibar won the Best Actress Award at San Sebastian Film Festival), and his 2004 Cannes Competition title “Clean.”

“Let Me Go” is the debut feature by Maxime Rappaz, who worked as a designer in the fashion world before turning to cinema. After several experiences as script supervisor and costume designer, he directed the short film “Tendresse” in 2019, co-produced with ARTE and RTS, which premiered at the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival.

The film is shot by acclaimed DoP Benoît Dervaux, long-standing collaborator of the Dardenne brothers.

M-Appeal’s managing director Maren Kroymann said: “We are very happy to be collaborating with another strong, female-centered ACID title, following the success of last year’s ‘99 Moons.’ ‘Let Me Go’ is a captivating drama with light and surprising touches, which looks at a woman’s family commitment alongside her pursuit of no-strings-attached pleasure. We feel that international female audiences will be able to connect with this nuanced lead character, brilliantly played by Jeanne Balibar.”

Rappaz added: “Jeanne Balibar was the perfect collaborator for the multi-faceted character of Claudine; an actress who brings elegance and mystery. Through her performance we see the character’s inner storms vibrate.”

“Let Me Go” is produced by Gabriela Bussman and Yan Decoppet for Switzerland’s Golden Egg Production. It is co-produced by Camille Genaud for Paraiso Production (France), and Fox The Fox (Belgium). It was supported by France’s Centre National du Cinema, Switzerland’s Office Federal de la Culture and Swiss Television. The film was presented at the Les Arcs Coproduction Village in 2019.