Cannes-Bound ‘Let Me Go,’ Starring César Award Winner Jeanne Balibar, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency M-Appeal has released the trailer (below) for Swiss director Maxime Rappaz’s debut feature “Let Me Go,” which will open the Cannes ACID sidebar on Wednesday.

Set in a remote town in the Swiss mountains, the film features French actress Jeanne Balibar in the lead role. She plays the character of Claudine, a mother who has devoted her life to taking care of her son, sacrificing her own needs and desires. An unexpected love affair causes Claudine’s carefully controlled world to unravel, “reviving in her an intense thirst for freedom and, at the same time, a painful questioning about her future,” Rappaz says.

M-Appeal, who are celebrating their 15th birthday this year, are representing a Cannes ACID title for the second year in a row, following the success of “99 Moons” last year.

Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, says: “Both films, although very different, center on female desire, which goes against normative expectations.”

“Let Me Go” is produced by Swiss company GoldenEggProduction, and is co-produced by France’s Paraíso Production and Belgium’s Fox the Fox Productions.

The film has been sold to Alamode for distribution in Germany and Austria, and will be released by Frenetic in Switzerland, by Eurozoom in France.

The producers are Gabriela Bussman and Yan Decoppet. The cinematographer is Benoit Dervaux, the editor is Caroline Detournay, and the composer is Antoine Bodson.

It is supported by France’s CNC, Switzerland’s Office Federal de la Culture, Cinéforom and Swiss Television.

A regular on the Croisette and a well-known figure of French cinema, Balibar won the César Best Actress prize for her lead role in Cannes Un Certain Regard title “Barbara,” directed by Mathieu Amalric (2017). She was on the Cannes Competition Jury in 2008, and has starred in award-winning films including “Cold War,” “Les Misérables” and “Memoria.” She starred in the HBO TV series “Irma Vep,” her third collaboration with Olivier Assayas following his 1998 film “Last August, Early September” (for which Balibar won the Best Actress Award at San Sebastian Film Festival), and his 2004 Cannes Competition title “Clean.”