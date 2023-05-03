Cannes Jury Unveiled: Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani Join President Ruben Ostlund

The Cannes jury class of 2023 has finally been unveiled.

The festival has rounded out its jury — led this year by “Triangle of Sadness” director and 2022 Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund — with a star-studded roster of actors and directors.

Jury members include: actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón and director Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for her film “Titane.”

The jury will award the Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films playing in competition. The awards will be revealed on May 27 at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Ostlund’s selection as jury president was announced by Cannes on Feb. 27, leaving a considerable gap of just over two months before the full jury reveal. As in past years, most jury members have helmed or starred in films that have played at the festival.

Touzani’s acclaimed first feature film, “Adam,” screened in Un Certain Regard and was short-listed for an Oscar, while Ménochet broke out in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” which played in competition in 2009. Nyoni’s first feature film “I Am Not a Witch” also played in Cannes, while Rahimi’s book “Earth and Ashes” was adapted for the screen by the author and played at the festival in 2004.

Elsewhere, Szifrón’s “Wild Tales” made waves in Cannes in 2014, while the same can be said for Ducournau’s surrealist drama “Titane” in 2021.

“Captain Marvel” star Larson appears to be a relative newcomer to Cannes despite starring in many indie films. She’ll next appear in “Fast X” this summer as well as “Lessons in Chemistry.” Dano has starred in two Cannes titles: Paolo Sorrentino’s “Youth” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja.”

Östlund is a Cannes regular, having won the festival’s top prize twice, for “Triangle of Sadness” in 2022 and for “The Square” in 2017. Before that, he presented two films at Un Certain Regard, including “Force Majeure,” which won the Jury Prize.

“I am happy, proud and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Östlund, who will be the first Swede to head the jury in 50 years, following the footsteps of Ingrid Bergman. “Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival.”

The 76th edition of Cannes will run from May 16 to 27.