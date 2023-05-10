Cannes-Bound Biopic of French Sailor Florence Arthaud Boarded by Other Angle (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flo,” a biopic of popular French sailor Florence Arthaud slated to world premiere at Cannes’ Cinema de la Plage, has been boarded by Other Angle. The French sales company will introduce the film to buyers at Cannes.

Set to unspool on May 19, “Flo” charts Arthaud’s unique achievement in the male-dominated world of sailing, notably her victory of the Route du Rhum, a transatlantic sailing race, in 1990. The movie also portrays Arthaud as a fiercely independent woman who chose to live her dreams to the fullest rather than follow her pre-determined path.

The film is directed by Geraldine Danon and is produced by Manuel Munz, in association with Metropolitan which will release the film in French theaters on Nov. 25.

“Flo” stars Stephane Caillard, Alison Wheeler, Pierre Deladonchamps, Charles Berling, Alexis Michalik and Marlyne Canto.

”It’s a real pleasure to work with Metropolitan again after our collaboration on ‘The Best Years of a Life’ by Claude Lelouch,” said Olivier Albou, co-founder of Other Angle.

“Manuel Munz is a long time friend and collaborator, and we are very proud of this epic film and also a very intimate portrait of this fearless woman that was Florence Arthaud,” Albou continued.

The world premiere of “Flo” will take place on the beach facing the Sainte-Marguerite island where Arthaud was buried.

While it’s mostly focusing on comedies, Other Angle has aimed at expanding its scope with different types of prestige films, for instance “Simone, a woman of the Century,” a biopic of Simone veil which was the third biggest local language hit at the French B.O. in 2022.

“Florence Arthaud was a pioneer and her victory at the route du Rhum 30 years ago is still a landmark today. The first woman to win that sort of a race in a very masculine world,” said Albou, adding that he hopes “this story will resonate as much as our last year’s biopic ‘Simone’ that was sold in most countries around the world.”