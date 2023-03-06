Cannes’ Fantastic Pavilion Takes Shape With Special Market Screenings, New Logo

The new genre-focused Fantastic Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film has unveiled plans for a series of six yet-to-be-announced special market screenings as well as an original logo that promises to unlock the imagination.

Due to the strong response and interest from independent producers, sales agents and distributors – seen again at Berlin’s European Film Market — Fantastic Pavilion organizers are presenting the Fantastic Pavilion Galas.

Offering a prime example of what participating sales companies will be offering to worldwide buyers at the Marché du Film, the six special market screenings will serve “as a magnifying glass, giving them a wide promotion to stand out among the crop of content available at the market,” organizers said. The Galas’ six films will be announced prior the Cannes market. Interested parties may contact Fantastic Pavilion organizers via their website.

“XYZ Films is thrilled to see the Fantastic Pavilion step up to give the genre community the home it deserves in Cannes,” said Todd Brown, XYZ Films’ head of international acquisitions.

“The genre world is a rich, diverse, complex place and it is truly a family. This new Pavilion will not only amplify the best and brightest voices working in the space but also provide a home for creators and talents to mix, to meet, and to form new relationships. Every family needs a home and the Pavilion will be ours.”

Additionally, Canada’s Rue Morgue Magazine is partnering with the Fantastic Pavilion to print a special edition dedicated to the history of genre cinema at the Cannes Film Festival and detailing all Pavilion activities.

“Rue Morgue Magazine’s prestige and its longstanding tradition as the most prominent printed genre publication in the business has cemented its place among pop culture and genre fandom, making it the perfect publication medium to exemplify the grand tradition of world genre film in this historic event at the Marché Du Film,” Fantastic Pavilion organizers said.

Rue Morgue publisher Rodrigo Gudiño added: “The Fantastic Pavilion stands poised to change the face not only of the Cannes market, but of genre cinema worldwide, and Rue Morgue couldn’t be more proud to be part of this historic moment.

“The Fantastic Pavilion has the firm commitment to create opportunities to fulfill and serve the needs of the genre community. By showcasing the diversity of world wide genre film production, the Galas fulfill this purpose.”

The Fantastic Pavilion’s new graphic identity, meanwhile, was designed by Quique Ollervide’s award-winning Studio Burö Gráfico in Mexico. The logo, organizers noted, reflects The Fantastic Pavilion’s “commitment to opening the doors of genre cinema and welcoming the community into a new realm of possibilities within the Marché du Film.”

Added Fantastic Pavilion executive director Pablo Guisa Koestinger: “The Pavilion, its entire activities and even its graphic identity are based on a single basic principle: Community is key!”

The Fantastic Pavilion recently announced an international distribution award for selected Spanish-language Ibero-American films.