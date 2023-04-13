Cannes Film Festival Unveils Lineup for 76th Edition (Updating Live)

The anticipation is running high at the Cannes Film Festival’s packed annual press conference on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where festival chief Thierry Fremaux is expected to unveil the bulk of the Official Selection for the 76th edition.

The festival has been teasing cinephiles with splashy announcements about Martin Scorsese returning to the Croisette with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” 38 years after winning best director with “After Hour,” as well as Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and Pedro Almodóvar’s short film, “Strange Way of Life.”

But Fremaux, who is leading the presser with the festival’s new president Iris Knobloch, is expected to have saved a few high-profile surprises, including Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” starring an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton; Todd Haynes’ “May December” with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore; Karim Aïnouz’s Henry VIII drama “Firebrand” with Alicia Vikander and Jude Law; and HBO’s “The Idol,” the Weeknd-led series.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a nearly-$200 million Western starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, will likely play out of competition — even if it’s eligible to vie for a Palme d’Or — since Apple is planning a theatrical run for the movie via Paramount.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Maiwenn’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp. Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director who won the Palme d’Or twice for “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness,” will preside over the festival. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run May 16-27.

Stay tuned for live updates from the press conference, which kicks off at 11 a.m. CET.

COMPETITION

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Los Delincuentes” (“The Deliquents”), Rodrigo Moreno

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

“Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

“Crowra (The Burti Flower),” João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

“Simple Comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri

“Kadib Abyad” (“The Mother of All Lies”), Asmae EL Moudir

“Los Colonos” (“The Settlers”), Felipe Galvez

“Augure” (“Omen”), Baloji Tshiani

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“Rosalie,” Stéphanie Di Giusto

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon

“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami

“Rien a Perdre,” Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq

“Le Regne Animal,” Thomas Cailley

OUT OF COMPETITION

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

CANNES PREMIERE