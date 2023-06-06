Cannes Film Festival Sets Dates for 2024 Edition

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the dates of its 77th edition which will take place May 14-25, 2024.

This year’s festival wrapped May 27 with Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” winning the Palme d’Or, Jonathan Glazer’s “A Zone of Interest” take home the Grand Prize, and Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves” nabbing the Jury Prize. Triet became the third woman to win the Palme d’Or in the event’s 76-year history, following fellow French filmmaker Julia Ducournau with “Titane” and Jane Campion with “The Piano.” Other winners included French-Vietnamese helmer Tran Anh Hung who won Best Director for “The Pot-au-Feu.”

The jury of the 76th edition was presided over by Ruben Ostlund, the two-time Palme d’Or winning director of “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

The first post-pandemic edition, 2023 was marked by an overall well-received Official Selection lineup and a strong presence of American talent and studios. Some of the anticipated films spotlighted at the festival included Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Wes Anderson‘s “Asteroid City,” as well as Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Pedro Almodóvar’s short film “Strange Way of Life” and Pixar’s “Elemental.”

Cannes’ 76th edition also premiered HBO’s “The Idol,” the Weeknd-led series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. Maiwenn’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp kicked off the festival.

This edition also saw Iris Knobloch, the former boss of Warner Bros. in Europe, making her debut as president of the Cannes Film Festival.