Cannes’ Critics Week Unveils Lineup of 62nd Edition

Rolling off a successful edition that premiered Charlotte Wells’ celebrated film “Aftersun” with Paul Mescal, Cannes’ Critics Week is back with an international lineup spanning South Korea and Malaysia to France and Jordan, among others.

The Critics Week sidebar runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival, and focuses on first and second films. Under the leadership of artistic director Ava Cahen since last year, the lineup will boast 11 feature films chosen from 1,000 submitted movies.

Out of these 11 movies, seven are feature debuts and six are directed by women. Among them is “Ama Gloria,” directed by French helmer Marie Amachoukeli, who previously won Cannes’ Golden Camera for “Party Girl” which she co-directed with Claire Burger and Samuel Theis.

“Ama Gloria” tells the story of Cléo, a six-year old girl who sees her beloved nanny, Gloria, leave town to return to Cape Verde.

Critics Week will also premiere “Tiger Stripes,” the feature debut of Malaysian director Amanda Nell. Cahen said the film was a coming of age movie following teenage girls rebelling in Malaysian society.

The roster also includes the feature debut of Jason Yu, former assistant to Oscar-winning helmer Bong Joon-ho. The movie is both a black comedy and a genre thriller. As previously announced, “Happening” director Audrey Diwan will preside over the jury. Other jury members will include Portuguese cinematographer Rui Poças (“Tabu,” “Zama”); German actor, choreographer and dancer Franz Rogowski (“A Hidden Life”); Indian journalist, curator and Berlinale programming advisor Meenakshi Shedde; and Sundance programming director Kim Yutani.

Here is the lineup:

Competition

“Levante,” Lillah Halla

“Il pleut dans la maison,” Paloma Sermon-Daï

“Inshallah Wallad,” Amjad Al Rasheed

“Jam,” Jason Yu

“Lost Country,” Vladimir Perisič

“Le ravissement,” Iris Kaltenbäck

Tiger Stripes, Amanda Nell Eu

Opening Film

Ama Gloria, Marie Amachoukeli

Film de Clôture

“La fille de son père” (No Love Lost)

Special screenings

“Vincent doit mourir,” Stéphan Castang

“Le syndrome des amours passées,” Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni