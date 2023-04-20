Cannes’ Critics Week-Bound Movie ‘Lost Country’ Boarded by Memento International

Memento International has boarded Vladimir Perisic’s Serbian film “Lost Country” which will have its world premiere at Cannes’ Critics Week.

Set in Serbia in 1996, “Lost Country” unfolds during the student demonstrations against the Milosevic regime. Story follows 15-year-old Stefan who has to confront his beloved mother, spokesperson and accomplice of the corrupted government that his friends are rising against.

The cast is lead by Serbian debuting actor Jovan Ginic and Jasna Djuricic, the actor of Oscar-nominated film “Quo Vadis Aida.” “Lost Country” was penned by Vladimir Perisic and celebrated French writer-director Alice Winocour, whose latest film “Revoir Paris” earned Virginie Efira the Cesar award for best actress.

“Through this story, I wanted to explore the fragility of the human ability to admit reality, to accept it without reservations. This ability often falls short, especially when it concerns our loved ones,” said Perisic. “Thus, the character of Stefan leads alone, in the heat of events, the hardest revolution of all: to accept the unacceptable and face the reality of the world he comes from, of his family. And for a boy, the pain is all the more intense when it involves his own mother. It is this path that I wished to describe.”

Perisic, who graduated from La Fémis school in Paris, made his debut feature with “Ordinary People” which premiered at the Critics’s Week in 2009. He also directed one segment of the omnibus movie “Bridges of Sarajevo” which screened at Cannes in 2014.

Memento International said “the first feedbacks are tremendously positive for this moving portrait of a mother-son relationship.” Vladimir Perisic depicts Stefan’s dilemma and shame in such a delicate directing style, enabling the audience to truly connect to his emotions.”

France’s KinoElektron (“In the Dusk”) and Easy Riders Films (“Mariupolis 2”) produced the film, with Serbia’s Trilema, Luxembourg’s Red Lion and Croatia’s Kinorama as co-producers.

Memento International will also be at Cannes with “Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe,” a period drama by Martin Provost about the eponymous French painters couple, which is slated for Cannes premiere. Other titles on Memento International’s slate include Bruno Dumont’s galactic comedy “The Empire” in post-production; Berlinale Competition animated feature “Art College 1994” by Liu Jian, as well as English speaking Sundance titles “Drift” by Anthony Chen starring Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat, and “Fremont” by Babak Jalali.