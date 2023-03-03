CAA Signs ‘Rye Lane’ Star Vivian Oparah (EXCLUSIVE)

British actor Vivian Oparah has signed with CAA.

Best known for playing Tanya Adeola in the “Doctor Who” spinoff “Class,” Oparah currently stars in the forthcoming rom-com “Rye Lane,” which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

In the film, Oparah stars as Yas, while David Jonsson (“Industry”) plays Dom, two twenty-somethings reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London. (The film gets its title from the real-life Rye Lane in Peckham.)

The rom-com follows the pair as they “help each other deal with their nightmare exes, potentially restoring their faith in romance.” The Searchlight Pictures movie is directed by Raine Allen Miller, in her feature debut, from a screenplay by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. “Rye Lane” will be released on March 31 via Hulu in the U.S. and on Star internationally.

As a musician, stage performer and screen actor, Oparah landed her breakthrough role in 2016, when she was cast out of the National Youth Theatre into the “Doctor Who” spin-off series “Class” for BBC Three. Her television credits also include “Intelligence 2,” “I May Destroy You” and “Enterprice.” Her next role will be playing a lead in “The Capture” writer Ben Chanan’s limited series “Then You Run” for Sky TV.

On stage, Oparah has been seen at the Old Vic in “Fanny & Alexander” and at the National Theatre in “An Octoroon,” a performance for which she was nominated for a Whats On Stage Award for best supporting actress.

In addition to CAA, Oparah continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group in the U.K. and Tapestry London.