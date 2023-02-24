Documentary on Bugatti’s Former Owner ‘Romano Artioli – The Last Great Dreamer’ Boarded by Grandave Capital (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. film financier Grandave Capital will invest in the documentary “Romano Artioli – The Last Great Dreamer,” about the one-time owner of the Bugatti and Lotus automobile brands, Romano Artioli.

In 1952, Artioli, a 20-year-old technician in Italy watched in astonishment as Bugatti ceased production in Molsheim, France. Artioli studied mechanical engineering and went on to repair cars, before eventually setting up an automotive retail and import business. By the mid-1980s, this business became so successful that Artioli was able to begin discussions with the French government about buying the Bugatti brand. In 1987, his dream became a reality.

The documentary showcases Artioli and his passion for beauty and sportscars leading him to revive Bugatti and also relaunch Lotus, building iconic cars. As visionaries in automotive were replaced by white collar managers who tried to cut him out, Artioli managed to react swiftly, pushing through his ambitious vision.

Grandave Capital described it as “the true story of a man who reached the Olympus of the automotive industry through the power of his vision.”

“Romano Artioli – The Last Great Dreamer” was written, directed, and produced by Thomas Perathoner (“4 Hunters,” “Das Kuckucksnest”) of 44 Production, with Harald Erschbaumer (“Pluto,” “Resina”) as cinematographer.

The documentary, currently in post-production, was filmed in Italy, France, Monte-Carlo and U.K. It will be in German, Italian and English.

The film will be released in two versions: a 60-minute version is available now with Italian and German as original languages, and a 90-minute version is available in the second quarter of this year, which will add English as an original language.

Grandave Capital is spearheaded by CEO and founder Ruben Islas, and Stanley Preschutti, its president. The company’s past entertainment investments include Omar Chaparro’s “7th & Union,” Mel Gibson’s “Panama” and Paul Shrader’s “The Card Counter.”