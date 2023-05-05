BTF Media, American Cinema Inspires Bow Trailer for ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BTF Media and American Cinema Inspires (ACI) are bowing the trailer to “Finding Love in Sisters,” the second film they have co-produced under their partnership pact.

The drama directed by Jeff Day (“Midway to Love”) follows Seattle-based junior lawyer Esperanza Barboza (Laura Carmine) who’s just been assigned to her dream case and is about to celebrate her birthday with her beau.

She finds herself, however, longing for something more than what seems to be a perfect life. News of her mother’s sudden passing takes her back home and to the even more shocking news that her mother has bequeathed the house to her. There are only two conditions: That she share the house and make peace with her estranged sisters, Caridad (Marielena Dávila) and Faith (Valentina Izarra).

Debuting exclusively in Variety, the trailer opens to her officemates singing happy birthday to her and her boss announcing that he’s ready to promote her to a junior partner position. The look on her face makes it obvious that it’s not what she really wants.

Formed in 2021, the alliance between the two companies grew from the mutual desire to deliver more content to the fast-expanding U.S. Hispanic market and tap its underused pool of talent. In casting the movie, they selected actors with a combined four million followers on social media, led by Carmine, Dávila, Izarra, Victor Drija and Nick Hounslow, all but ensuring a strong awareness in the marketplace.

The drama was shot in English with a diverse supporting cast that includes Ricardo Burgos, Mireya Kilmon, Joseph Gray and actor-singer Victor Drija, who also performed some of the film’s original score.

“’Finding Love in Sisters’ represents a series of films featuring strong, empowered, and confident female figures who are willing to overcome life’s circumstances to achieve their goals,” said ACI president Chevonne O’Shaughnessy.

For Francisco Cordero, CEO of BTF Media and co-producer, reflecting Hispanic culture in the U.S is crucial in addressing a community that today represents the largest minority in the country. “It is important that there is audiovisual content that brings us closer to our values and customs, and that helps us find ourselves as a community,” he said.

Founded in 2010, Miami-based BTF Media has produced a host of television series led by “Maradona: Sueño bendito,” “Papas por encargo,” “La Muchacha que limpia” and movies such as “Soy tu fan” and “Sintiéndolo mucho,” a winner of Spain’s Oscar equivalent, the Goya.

ACI, led by George Shamieh and O’Shaughnessy, produces an average of five movies a year as well as the series “Love Finds You” and “Jack Hunter.”

The partnership’s first project together, Sandra Martin’s “Finding Love in San Antonio,” sold to streaming service Up Faith & Family, said its associate producer Ivonne Vela of BTF Media.