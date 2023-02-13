Bruce Springsteen Pens Original Song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for Rebecca Miller’s Berlin Opener ‘She Came to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruce Springsteen has penned an original song for Rebecca Miller’s new film “She Came to Me,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

The song, “Addicted to Romance,” was written and performed by Springsteen, and will be heard by audiences for the first time during the movie’s Feb. 16 screening, when it plays over the end credits.

Romantic comedy “She Came to Me” stars Peter Dinklage as a moody classical composer struggling with writer’s block. When he meets a quirky tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei), he finds the muse for his next opus and is encouraged by his therapist wife (Anne Hathaway) to make his big comeback. But just as his career looks to take off, his personal life implodes.

Discussing how she came to work with Springsteen, Miller explained that she previously had The Boss’s “Dancing in the Dark” as part of her last film “Maggie’s Plan,” which starred Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore.

“I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of ‘She Came to Me,’ we wanted an original song,” said Miller. “I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.

“[Composer] Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

“Addicted to Romance” was produced by Ron Aniello and Dessner. Orchestrated by Dessner and mixed by David Chalmin, “Addicted to Romance” is backed with vocals by Patti Scialfa, Benjamin Lanz on Trombone and Kyle Resnick on Trumpet.

With music by Dessner — the Grammy Award-winning classical composer and founding member of the band The National — the movie’s pioneering film score blurs the lines between non-diegetic and diegetic music, and includes two elaborate original opera scenes.

“She Came to Me” was produced by Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller, Len Blavatnik and Anne Hathaway. Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales and CAA are representing the U.S.

Dessner added: “Collaborating with Rebecca Miller on her new film ‘She Came to Me’ was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had working on a film. It is rare for a composer to be deeply involved in a film prior to shooting, and to get to work so closely with Rebecca on two on-screen operas and the score – which are integral to the narrative of the movie – was thrilling for me. In addition to that it has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate directly with Bruce Springsteen and I was so honored to help produce and orchestrate his song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

Springsteen recently released his 21st studio album “Only The Strong Survive” in November on Columbia Records. He is currently on his 2023 international tour with The E Street Band, which kicked off on Feb. 1.