Brad Pitt Reveals Plot Details of Formula One Movie While Filming at British Grand Prix: ‘You’ve Never Seen G-Forces Like This’

Brad Pitt has revealed some key plot details of his keenly anticipated Formula One racing feature.

Over the weekend, Pitt and co-star Damson Idris filmed for the Apple production during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone in the U.K., driving laps around the legendary track.

Speaking to former British racing champion Martin Brundle, Pitt told Sky Sports: “It’s all been great. The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us.”

Pitt said that he plays “a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him. They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Pitt also offered Brundle a cameo in the film.

“It’s great to be here,” Pitt said of filming at Silverstone. “We’re just having such a laugh, time of my life.”

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) directs and produces the Apple Studios feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment. The film is made in collaboration with the whole F1 community – including Formula 1, the 10 teams and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile). The screenplay is by Oscar nominee Ehren Kruger (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

As revealed by Variety, “The Crown” star Tobias Menzies also has a pivotal role in the film.