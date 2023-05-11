‘Border’ Star Josefin Neldén to Play Sally Bauer in Frida Kempff’s ‘The Swedish Torpedo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Frida Kempff (“Winter Buoy”) is set to direct “The Swedish Torpedo,” a period film inspired by the life of Sally Bauer, the first Scandinavian to swim across the English Channel in 1939. The prominent Nordic cast is led by Josefin Neldén (“Border,” “438 Days”), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (“Royal Affair,” “Borgen”), as well as Lisa Carlehed (“The Emigrants”).

Produced by David Herdies and Erik Andersson at Momento Film, the film will start shooting in August in Sweden, Estonia, Belgium and England.

“Five years ago I didn’t know who Sally Bauer was and even less what she had achieved. Five days ahead of the outbreak of WWII she swam across the English Channel,” said Kempff I feel this is a story that needs to be told, about a woman who accomplished the impossible and shattered both social norms and world records.”

Neldén, who will play Bauer, said she feels “such a strong connection to Sally’s dreams, life and ambitions.” “Frida’s screenplay is so very timely and a dream for an actor to take on. I very much look forward to the physical and emotional challenge that this screenplay offers,” Neldén continued.

The film opens in 1939, as Europe is on the brink of war. Sally, a 30-year-old single mom, dreams of being the first European woman to cross the English Channel. While society and her family pushes her to follow her duties as a mother, she breaks free from conventions to pursue her dreams.

“The Swedish Torpedo” marks the third directorial outing of Kempff, who previously won the Cannes jury prize with her short film “Micky Bader” and helmed “Knocking” which played at Sitges, among other festivals.

Co-producers are Riina Sildos, Elina Litvinova, Sebastian Schelenz, Klaus Heydeman, SVT and CMore with support from The Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, The Finnish Film Foundation, YLE, Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Estonian Film Institute, Konstnärsnämnden, Norrköpings filmfond.

Momento Film’s current slate includes “Madame Luna,” directed by Daniel Espinosa (“Safe House”), and “Kalak,” written and directed by Isabella Eklöf (“Border”).