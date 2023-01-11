‘Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe’ Sells to Major Markets for Memento International; First Stills Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has closed a raft of major deals on “Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe,” a period film about the epic love of renowned French painters Pierre and Marthe Bonnard.

Directed by Martin Provost, a Cesar-winning French filmmaker, “Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe” is being teased by Memento International at the French Rendez-Vous Paris. The company is introducing an exclusive promoreel to buyers at the event, which kicks off today (Jan. 11).

Now in post, the movie is expected to world premiere in the festival circuit later this year and has already been pre-sold to Germany (Prokino), Australia (Palace), Switzerland (Frenetic), Austria (Panda) and Denmark (Filmbazar). Memento Distribution and Imagine will release the film in France and Benelux, respectively.

“Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe” stars Cecile de France (“Lost Illusions”), Vincent Macaigne (“Irma Vep”) and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”). François Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne at Les Films du Kiosque (“La Belle Epoque,” “How to be a Good Wife”) produced the movie.

The film charts the colorful relationship and collaboration spanning five decades between Pierre Bonnard, who was mentored by Claude Monet and nicknamed the “painter of happiness,” and his wife Marthe de Méligny. The latter, who was a self-proclaimed aristocrat, became the cornerstone of her husband’s life and work, appearing in more than a third of his paintings. Provost had previously explored the world of French painting in the 2008 film “Seraphine” which won seven César Awards.

carole bethuel

Memento International is also selling Bruno Dumont’s science fiction comedy “The Empire,” which will mark the helmer’s most ambitious film to date. Currently in post-production, the film is also expected to premiere at a major fest this year.

The story unfolds in a small fishing village of Northern France’s picturesque Opal Coast where nothing ever happens, until the birth of a peculiar baby who becomes the center of a secret fight between extraterrestrial forces of good and evil.

“The Empire” is headlined by Lyna Khoudri (“The Three Musketeers”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”), Anamaria Vartolomei (“Happening”) and Fabrice Luchini (“Potiche”).

ARP Selection will release the movie in France. “The Empire” will boast lavish visual effects handled by MPC Film, whose credits include “Mandalorian” and “The Witcher.” Jean Bréhat is producing the film with Red Balloon, Ascent and Novak.

Memento International will also be at Sundance with “Fremont,” the latest film by BAFTA-nominated Iranian-born director Babak Jalali, and “Drift,” the English-language debut of Anthony Chen who won Cannes’ Golden Camera with “Ilo Ilo” in 2013.

Other titles on the company’s current slate include “Something You Said Last Night” by Luis De Filippis, and Tarik Saleh’s “Cairo Conspiracy,” which has been shortlisted for the Oscars’ international feature film race. The movie was a sleeper hit at the B.O. in France, where it was released by Memento Distribution. Samuel Goldwyn has U.S. rights to the film.