Blue Fox Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘School of Magical Animals’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox has acquired the U.S. distribution rights for the family adventure movie “School of Magical Animals” from sales agency Global Screen, which has also sold the film’s sequel to several territories.

“School of Magical Animals” will be released with 300 copies in the U.S. on March 24 nationwide. James Huntsman of Blue Fox said: “There is a strong appetite for high quality live action family movies and ‘The School of Magical Animals’ delivers on all fronts.”

Global Screen has sold the sequel, “School of Magical Animals 2,” which was the most successful local film at the German box office last year with a $21 million gross, to Spain (Flins & Piniculas), Poland (Stowarzyszenie Nowe Horyzonty), Denmark (Another World Entertainment), Hungary (ADS Service), CIS and the Baltic States (Investacommerce), and has closed a worldwide airline deal. It will have its market premiere at Berlin’s European Film Market on Saturday.

In the second part, the pupils of the school of magical animals want to perform a musical for the school’s anniversary. Will the rehearsals end in chaos or will the class pull together? And what’s up with the strange holes on the school grounds? With the help of their magical animals, the children learn what really matters: teamwork.

“The School of Magical Animals” is one of the world’s most successful children’s book series. It has been translated into more than 26 languages, and is available in multiple territories, including China, Japan, South Korea, Eastern Europe, the Nordic region, Israel, Turkey, Hungary, The Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

“School of Magical Animals 2” is directed by Sven Unterwaldt (“The 7th Dwarf,” “Help, I Shrunk My Teacher”). It is a co-production between Kordes & Kordes Film Süd, Leonine Studios and Lightburst Pictures.