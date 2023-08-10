Blue Finch Boards Horror Film ‘Lovely, Dark, and Deep,’ Sales to Kick Off at Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based sales and distribution company Blue Finch Film Releasing has secured global distribution rights, excluding North America, for Teresa Sutherland’s film “Lovely, Dark, and Deep.”

The film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Blue Finch is set to kick off sales at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. North American rights for the film are held by XYZ Films.

Written and directed by Sutherland (“The Wind,” “Midnight Mass”), “Lovely, Dark, and Deep,” a psychological horror, centers on Lennon (Georgina Campbell, BAFTA winner for “Murdered by My Boyfriend”), who seizes the opportunity to assume the coveted role of a back-country ranger at a remote outpost. While adapting to her solitary existence in the wilderness, she becomes aware of a lurking, sinister presence. Driven by the need for answers, Lennon embarks on a journey through the ominous terrain, seeking to unveil the long-standing mystery that has haunted her since childhood.

The cast also features Nick Blood (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Wai Ching Ho (“Hustlers”).

Josh Waller (“Mandy,” “Color Out of Space”) produced the film under Woodhead Creative. Stefanie Coimbra served as an executive producer for House of Quest Films, alongside Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale representing QWGmire.

Quinn said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Blue Finch’s talented team to introduce Teresa Sutherland’s unsettling portrayal of wilderness to a global audience. The inclusion of ‘Lovely, Dark, and Deep’ in their esteemed portfolio is truly an honor.”

Blue Finch’s international lineup includes the winner of SXSW 2023 Narrative Competition, “Raging Grace,” the SXSW-selected “Monolith,” starring Lily Sullivan, and the Tribeca-selected “You’ll Never Find Me.”