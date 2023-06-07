Exile Content Studio and Moxie 88 Partner with Blue Demon Jr. to Produce Lucha Libre Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

A Blue Demon Jr. Lucha Libre Universe is in the works. Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio and L.A.-based film company Moxie 88 have joined forces to produce a range of content based on Mexican wrestling icon, Blue Demon Jr.

The new 360-degree pact aims to expand the use of Blue Demon Jr.’s likeness in the areas of film, television, animation and merchandising on a worldwide scale.

As the adopted son of Blue Demon, the legendary 1950s Mexican wrestling (Lucha Libre) icon who inspired hundreds of comic books and nearly 30 feature films, Blue Demon Jr. has continued the noble tradition, stamping his own style on the wildly popular sport. He became the first Mexican and second masked wrestler to claim the prestigious NWA World Heavyweight Championship and has sold out shows at Madison Square Garden.

Not unlike a superhero, Blue Demon Jr.’s mask represents justice and an unwavering pursuit of righteousness. His image has been fêted in various art forms, from paintings and tattoos to murals. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Guillermo del Toro and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are said to be among his fans.

The ambitious partnership between Exile Content Studio, Moxie 88 and Blue Demon Jr. aims to reenergize the masked luchador sci-fi fantasy genre through a number of feature films and multi-platform media content. Their first project, “The Demon,” is co-written by Moxie 88 founders Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar and will be directed by Carrillo Levy. It kickstarts principal photography in early 2024.

Aside from their feature films, the partnership will develop and produce a television show aimed at younger audiences, an animated TV series for children, scripted and non-scripted series, music, gaming, spirits, merchandise and an array of publishing projects.

“Growing up in Mexico, the Blue Demon mask epitomized heroism and hope, deeply shaping our belief in the transformative power of storytelling and true superheroes,” said Carrillo Levy and Villamar who acquired the life rights to Blue Demon Jr. in 2018.

“It’s an honor to shed new light on this inspiring icon, unraveling the untold story of the mask and its profound significance, and to be able to do it in partnership with [Exile Content founder] Isaac Lee and the entire Exile and Candle Media team,” they added.

“Blue Demon is an icon with a loyal fanbase around the world. He represents the very best of Mexican culture,” said Nando Vila, head of content for Exile, adding: “We are so honored to be a part of the mask’s incredible legacy.”

With offices in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid and Miami, Exile Content Studio, a part of Candle Media, creates audiovisual content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms. It produces feature films, scripted and unscripted television, as well as music content and podcasts. Among its latest shows are “Vgly” on Max, which centers on an aspiring rapper as he tries to survive the Latin urban music scene. In Mexico, it topped “Succession” while it ranks second in all Latin America.

The soundtrack of the series has been topping charts on all streaming platforms. Exile Music has licensed and is distributing and marketing the music. Exile Content also has an upcoming animated TV series, “Lil’ Heroes,” with “Robot Chicken’s” Kevin Shinick as showrunner.

Moxie 88, co-founded by Carrillo Levy and Villamar in 2015, is a Los Angeles-based production company focused on the development of film, television, animation, and multi-platform projects for studios and independent productions. The writing duo has a first-look deal with Paramount/Nickelodeon.

They recently created an unannounced live-action reboot series for Paramount+; a genre feature for Gunpowder & Sky; an animation feature film titled “The Piñata Movie,” to be announced soon; an animated TV series for Nickelodeon; and Impact Theory’s first animated feature film, “Merry Modz.”