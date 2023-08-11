Black Pistol Fire Drummer Eric Owen’s Horror Thriller ‘Thirst’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to horror-thriller “Thirst.”

The film marks the directorial debut of musician Eric Owen, drummer with alternative rock duo Black Pistol Fire.

Written by Owen, in the film, insomnia spreads in a small town, causing fear and panic. As the situation becomes dire, two couples find salvation on an abandoned ranch until nefarious characters descend upon the land, claiming it as their own, and chaos ensues.

The film stars Brian Villalobos (HBO’s “Love and Death”) and Lori Kovacevich (“But Humble Sinners”). Josh Taylor produced alongside Owen.

The deal was negotiated between Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films and Mackenzie Maguire of Gravitas Ventures. A release is planned for the fall.

Owen said: “’Thirst’ realizes all of my greatest fears and asks the question – how will we act when our reality becomes distorted and would we be civil when our own survival is jeopardized?”

Juno nominee Black Pistol Fire has played Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and other festivals, as well as opened for acts like The Killers and Weezer. They are represented by UTA.

In recent weeks, Gravitas, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment company, acquired rights to horror-comedy “Slotherhouse” and crime thriller “Welcome to Redville.”

Their recent theatrical releases include Katie Aselton’s “Mack & Rita,” starring Diane Keaton, released under the new label Gravitas Premiere; Sean McNamara’s “The King’s Daughter”; Michael Lembeck’s “Queen Bees”; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s “Our Friend,” starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; “Vanguard,” directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan: and “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes.