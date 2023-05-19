Bitpix TV, Myco Team on Feature Film Development Fund (EXCLUSIVE) – Global Bulletin

FILM FUND (EXCLUSIVE)

Bitpix TV and Myco have partnered on a feature film development fund. Open to filmmakers worldwide, the fund, which was launched on Friday at the Cannes film market, aims to support three films a year each with a budget of up to $2 million per feature.

Bitpix TV is the official streaming arm of HollyShorts Film Festival while Myco is a decentralized content ecosystem formerly known as MContent

A number of short-form genre films will be showcased on Myco’s streaming platform where viewers can vote on their favorites, which will be selected for feature film development with the fund’s help. Among the package of help available is funding, consulting, mentorship, and production support from finance and production company Goldfinch.

The finalists and winners will be unveiled at this year’s HollyShorts, which is set to run from Aug. 10-19 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Pictured above: Steven Adams and Theo Dumont of Bitpix TV

RETIREMENT

Dawn McCarthy-Simpson, MD for business development and global strategy at U.K. producers union Pact is set to retire at the end of October.

McCarthy-Simpson, who has been at the org. for 16 years, oversees Pact’s international work and was also responsible for opening the Leeds office. Her role will be split into three after she steps down, with two facets of it going to existing Pact execs. The org. is now recruiting externally for someone to cover McCarthy-Simpson’s role as head of internationals and projects. A full job description can be found here.

“Of course we wish Dawn much happiness in her retirement, but I know I speak on behalf of all our members when I say that she will be greatly missed,” said Pact CEO John McVay. “Working closely with Dawn has been a pleasure as she has always focussed on the needs, ambitions and dreams of Pact members helping them to grow their businesses and have fun doing it.”