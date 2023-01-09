Biopic of Pioneering French Female Soccer Champion ‘Marinette’ with ‘Raw’ Star Boarded by Pulsar Content, HAGO (EXCLUSIVE)

“Marinette,” a biopic film about the first French female professional soccer player, has been boarded by Pulsar Content and Have a Good One. Garance Marillier, the breakout star of Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” and Palme d’Or winning “Titane,” stars in the lead role, as Marinette Pichon.

Based on Pichon’s bestselling autobiographical book, “Marinette” is directed by Virginie Verrier and showcases a raft of prominent and up-and-comers, including Marillier, Emilie Dequenne (“Close”), Alban Lenoir (“Lost Bullet”), Fred Testot (“Houba! On the trail of the Marsupilami”) and Sylvie Testud (“Simone, The Journey Of The Century”).

A pioneer of French women’s soccer, Pichon held for almost two decades the record for the number of goals and caps for the French team (men/women combined). She eventually became the first French player to have a career in the U.S..

Now in post, “Marinette” follows Pichon’s fight to spread awareness on women’s rights in sport. The movie will chart her life, from a childhood ravaged by an alcoholic and violent father to the burden of coming out in an era where LGBTQ+ rights were not recognized. Her success in sports will fuel her desire to make a difference in the recognition of French women’s soccer, gay rights and equal opportunity.

“Marinette is a compelling and engaging portrait of women’s sports as well as the biographical drama of a strong and fighting character greatly captured by Garance Marillier,” said Pulsar Content and HAGO in a joint statement.

The two companies will introduce the first stills of “Marinette” to buyers at the Rendez-Vous event hosted by Unifrance in Paris this week, just a few months ahead of the feminine world cup.

“At a time when women’s football audiences have never been higher in so many countries, this film marks a great opportunity for us to maximize the distribution potential worldwide. of ‘Marinette,'” Pulsar Content and HAGO continued.

The banners pointed out “Marinette” will be the first biopic of a real-life sportswoman directed in France and the first in the world directed by a woman. Verrier is producing the film through her vehicle Vigo Films.

“Marinette” will also be the first title to be jointly handled by HAGO and Pulsar Content. “Marinette” is set to be completed during the first quarter of 2023 and will be released in France by The Jokers Films (“Lamb”) ahead of the Women’s football World Cup this Summer.

The last few years have been crucial for the development of feminine football with 195 networks that have broadcasted the Euro female cup in 2022. It was watched by an estimated 365 millions people on TV. Between 2015 and 2019, the feminine world cup has doubled its television audience, with 1,12 billion viewers across the world.

Recent Pulsar Content titles also include the erotic drama “La Maison” by Anissa Bonnefont, the screenlife J-Horror “Bloat” by Pablo Absento, and the LGBTQ true story “Fireworks” by Giuseppe Fiorello.