Bill Nighy To Receive Newport Beach Film Festival Icon Award at U.K. Honors

Bill Nighy is set to be honored with an Icon Award at Newport Beach Film Festival’s U.K. honors on Thursday.

Nighy has been selected as the recipient of the annual event’s highest accolade this year in light of his accomplished and vast portfolio of work across film and television, including recent performances in “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and feature film “Living,” for which he is in the running this year for an Oscar and BAFTA for best actor. He is also known for his turns in “Love Actually,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and West End play “Skylight,” for which he scored a Tony nomination.

The Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. honors, hosted in partnership with Variety, will take place on Feb. 16 in central London and will be presented by Edith Bowman.

As well as honoring recipients in three separate categories – “Breakout Stars,” which includes Lydia West (“Inside Man”) and Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), “Artists of Distinction,” which includes Letitia Wright (“Black Panther; Wakanda Forever”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Variety‘s “10 Brits to Watch” – the honors also marks the opening of submissions for U.K. film submissions for its annual Oct. 2023 festival.

Titles featured at last year’s festival include “Women Talking,” “Glass Onion” and “Banshees of Inisherin.”

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating Bill Nighy as an icon at this year’s U.K. honors,” said Newport Beach and Company president and CEO Gary Sherwin. “His contribution to the film, television, and the theater industry across nearly 50 years makes him undoubtedly one of the finest actors of our generation.”

Check out the full list of Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. Honors honorees below:



ICON AWARD

Bill Nighy



ARTIST OF DISTINCTION

Gemma Chan

Letitia Wright

Naomi Ackie

Paul Mescal

Taron Egerton

Toby Jones

BREAKOUT ARTIST

Aimee Lou-Wood

Dafne Keen

Lydia West

Micheal Ward

Nicola Coughlan

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN BRITISH CINEMA

“Living” – Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen (producers), Kazuo Ishiguro (writer)



VARIETY’S 10 BRITS TO WATCH:

Bella Ramsey

Benjamin Caron

Dolly Alderton

Frankie Corio

India Amarteifio

Jenn Nkiru

Jonah Hauer-King

Leo Woodall

Ripley Parker

Yasmin Finney