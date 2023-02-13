Bill Nighy To Receive Newport Beach Film Festival Icon Award at U.K. Honors

Bill Nighy is set to be honored with an Icon Award at Newport Beach Film Festival’s U.K. honors on Thursday.
Nighy has been selected as the recipient of the annual event’s highest accolade this year in light of his accomplished and vast portfolio of work across film and television, including recent performances in “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and feature film “Living,” for which he is in the running this year for an Oscar and BAFTA for best actor. He is also known for his turns in “Love Actually,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and West End play “Skylight,” for which he scored a Tony nomination.
The Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. honors, hosted in partnership with Variety, will take place on Feb. 16 in central London and will be presented by Edith Bowman.
As well as honoring recipients in three separate categories – “Breakout Stars,” which includes Lydia West (“Inside Man”) and Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), “Artists of Distinction,” which includes Letitia Wright (“Black Panther; Wakanda Forever”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Variety‘s “10 Brits to Watch” – the honors also marks the opening of submissions for U.K. film submissions for its annual Oct. 2023 festival.
Titles featured at last year’s festival include “Women Talking,” “Glass Onion” and “Banshees of Inisherin.”
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating Bill Nighy as an icon at this year’s U.K. honors,” said Newport Beach and Company president and CEO Gary Sherwin. “His contribution to the film, television, and the theater industry across nearly 50 years makes him undoubtedly one of the finest actors of our generation.”
Check out the full list of Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. Honors honorees below:
ICON AWARD
Bill Nighy
ARTIST OF DISTINCTION
Gemma Chan
Letitia Wright
Naomi Ackie
Paul Mescal
Taron Egerton
Toby Jones
BREAKOUT ARTIST
Aimee Lou-Wood
Dafne Keen
Lydia West
Micheal Ward
Nicola Coughlan
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN BRITISH CINEMA
“Living” – Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen (producers), Kazuo Ishiguro (writer)
VARIETY’S 10 BRITS TO WATCH:
Bella Ramsey
Benjamin Caron
Dolly Alderton
Frankie Corio
India Amarteifio
Jenn Nkiru
Jonah Hauer-King
Leo Woodall
Ripley Parker
Yasmin Finney