BFI London Film Festival Taps Kristy Matheson as New Director

The BFI London Film Festival has tapped Kristy Matheson as its new director following the departure of Tricia Tuttle.

Matheson will also oversee BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival from next year. She is set to start in the role next month and will report into Jason Wood, BFI executive director of programming and audiences

Tuttle announced she was stepping down last October after 10 years in the post.

Matheson joins from the Edinburgh International Film Festival, where she served as creative director from 2021-22. Before that she was director of film at Australia’s national museum of screen culture ACMI.

The next BFI LFF is set to take place from Oct. 4–15.

“I am delighted to welcome Kristy as the BFI’s new Director of Festivals,” said Wood. “I have been impressed by Kristy’s knowledge and passion for screen culture and the role it plays in connecting society.”

Kristy Matheson said: “Festivals provide filmmakers, artists and audiences with a moment to commune on a grand scale – to experience ideas, ask big questions and celebrate together. The BFI London Film Festival and BFI Flare represent the very best of this spirit, exploring the depth of UK and global cinema, nurturing new talents, profiling our screen industries and connecting audiences to innovations in the moving image. I’m honoured and excited to be joining this team, to work alongside colleagues who are leaders in their fields and bring a passion for connecting audiences to the full breadth of screen culture.”

Pictured above: The U.K. premiere of “White Noise” during the BFI LFF 2022.