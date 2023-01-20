BFI Taps ‘Lamb’ Producer Ama Ampadu for Senior Film Fund Role

The British Film Institute (BFI) has hired Ama Ampadu as a senior production and development executive for the BFI Film Fund.

Ampadu has worked as an independent producer across U.K. and international projects for over 12 years and produced Yared Zeleke’s “Lamb” (2015), the first Ethiopian film selected at Cannes.

Reporting to Natascha Wharton, the fund’s head of editorial, Ampadu will work alongside fellow senior production and development executive Louise Ortega, as well as editor-at-large Lizzie Francke. She replaces Kristin Irving, who joined BBC Film last year. With Ortega, Ampadu’s portfolio will have a focus on debuts, as well as working closely with BFI Network to ensure there is an effective crossover for new and emerging talent. Working on both development and production funds, Ampadu will assess applications, recommend funding decisions and provide support for filmmakers and film projects.

Mia Bays, director of the BFI Film Fund, said: “We are really energized that Ama is joining us and bringing a producer’s perspective to the team and one that is very international. We welcome her pragmatic approach and highly developed skills and relationships with filmmakers, and have no doubt that she will enrich the team, the organisation and the projects she supports.”

Ampadu added: “I’m excited by the possibilities that lie ahead working within the framework of the new BFI 10-year strategy. Engaged with the contemporary creative scene and immersed in an array of scripts and story ideas, I’m a dedicated supporter of under-acknowledged artists, diverse stories and voices. I plan to listen and be of utmost service in discovering and nourishing the best of U.K. talent in all its diversity and beyond, championing ground-breaking projects that resonate with audiences.”

The BFI Film Fund is currently closed for applications ahead of the new BFI National lottery Filmmaking Fund launching in March, as part of the roll out of the BFI’s new National Lottery funding strategy.