‘Between Two Worlds’ Trailer: Juliette Binoche Plays an Investigative Journalist in French Drama, Releasing in U.S. Next Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Cohen Media Group has unveiled the trailer for “Between Two Worlds,” a drama directed by famed French novelist and filmmaker Emmanuel Carrère, starring Oscar-winning actor Juliette Binoche.

The film, which had its world premiere on opening night of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2021, will premiere in New York and Los Angeles on Aug. 11 followed by a national roll-out.

“Between Two Worlds” is adapted from the bestselling non-fiction book “The Night Cleaner” (“Le Quai de Ouistreham”) by investigative journalist Florence Aubenas.

Binoche plays Marianne Winckler, a reporter (based on Aubenas) going undercover to investigate the exploitation of France’s workers without job security at the height of the economic crisis. As she becomes a cleaning lady, she discovers a precarious life and finds herself invisible in society, but also forges genuine bonds with some of her companions in misfortune. These friendships are put to the test when the truth comes out. Binoche earned a Cesar nomination for her performance in the film, which sold worldwide.

“Between Two Worlds” also stars Hélène Lambert, Léa Carne, Évelyne Porée, Patricia Prieur, Émily Madeleine, Didier Pupin, Louise Pociecka, Steve Papagiannis, Jérémy Lechevallier, Aude Ruyter, Nathalie Lecornu, Florence Hélouin, Jean-Paul Hirsch, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing and Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet.

The movie was produced by Curiosa Films and Cinéfrance Studios, and will be distributed in France by Memento Distribution.

Cohen Media is also planning a tribute series of films starring Binoche at the Quad Cinema from Aug. 4-10 leading up to the theatrical release of “Between Two Worlds.”

Watch the trailer for “Between Two Worlds” below.