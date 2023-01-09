Berlinale Unveils Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Classics, Retrospective, Coproduction Market Titles

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed a raft of titles across strands and also 33 film projects vying for coin at the coproduction market.

Selections for the topical Perspektive Deutsches Kino strand from emerging German talent include “Seven Winters in Tehran” by Steffi Niederzoll, “Elaha” by Milena Aboyan, “Ararat” by Engin Kundag, “The Kidnapping of the Bride” by Sophia Mocorrea, Fabian Stumm’s “Bones and Names,” “Long Long Kiss” by Lukas Röder, Tanja Egen’s “On Mothers and Daughters,” “Ash Wednesday,” by João Pedro Prado and Bárbara Santos, “Nuclear Nomads” by Kilian Armando Friedrich and Tizian Stromp Zargari and “Lonely Oaks” by Fabiana Fragale, Kilian Kuhlendahl and Jens Mühlhoff.

All the selected films in the strand will compete for the Heiner Carow Prize and the Compass-Perspektive-Award, both of which are endowed with €5,000 ($5,303).

A 4K restoration of David Cronenberg’s “Naked Lunch” will open the Berlinale Classics section, which also includes Oliver Schmitz’ “Mapantsula,” Nanni Moretti’s “Sweet Dreams” and “Twilight” by György Fehér, Charlie Chaplin’s “A Woman of Paris,” Valerien Schmidely and Hans Trommer’s “Romeo and Juliet in the Village,” “Undercurrent” by Kōzaburō Yoshimura and Stanley Kramer’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

In the retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies” strand, renowned international filmmaking talents present their favorite films dealing with being young and growing up. Titles include Maurice Pialat’s “To Our Loves,” chosen by Alice Diop; Satyajit Ray’s “The Unvanquished,” chosen by Aparna Sen; Jean-Claude Brisseau’s “Sound and Fury,” chosen by Nadav Lapid; Victor Erice’s “The Spirit of the Beehive,” chosen by Carla Simón; John Hughes’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” chosen by Nadine Labaki; Arūnas Žebriūnas’ “The Beauty,” chosen by Sergei Loznitsa; Wener Herzog’s “The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser,” chosen by Mohammad Rasoulof; Mohammad-Ali Talebi’s “Bag of Rice,” chosen by Tilda Swinton; and Ray Ashley, Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin’s “Little Fugitive,” chosen by Wes Anderson.

Retrospective selections also include Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show,” chosen by M. Night Shyamalan; Lino Brocka’s “Manila in the Claws of Night,” chosen by Lav Diaz; P.J. Hogan’s “Muriel’s Wedding,” chosen by Karoline Herfurth; Bernardo Bertolucci’s “Before the Revolution,” chosen by Martin Scorsese; Nicholas Ray’s “Rebel Without a Cause,” chosen by Wim Wenders; Euzhan Palcy’s “Sugar Cane Alley,” chosen by Ava DuVernay; Agnes Varda’s “Vagabond,” chosen by Maren Ade; Věra Chytilová’s “Daisies,” chosen by Jasmila Žbanić; Nagisa Ōshima’s “Cruel Story of Youth,” chosen by Luca Guadagnino; Elia Kazan’s “Splendor in the Grass,” chosen by Pedro Almodovar; Shinji Sōmai’s “Typhoon Club,” chosen by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi; Djibril Diop Mambéty’s “Touki Bouki,” chosen by Abderrahmane Sissako; and “Three Colors: Blue,” chosen by Juliette Binoche.

For the 20th Berlinale Coproduction Market (Feb. 18-22), 33 film projects from 26 countries will be presented to coproduction and financing partners.

Official Selection of Projects, Berlinale Coproduction Market 2023

“The Blindsight” (director: Ruslan Batytskyi), 2Brave Productions, Ukraine

“Amoeba” (director: Siyou Tan), Akanga Film Asia, Singapore

“Roger on the Loose” (director: Natalia Smirnoff), Año Cero, Argentina

“Iván & Hadoum” (director: Ian de la Rosa), Avalon PC, Spain

“God Bless You” (director: Gustavo Pizzi), Bubbles Project, Brazil & Baleia Filmes, Brazil

“Hasse” (director: Jan Matthys), Bulletproof Cupid, Belgium

“Peeled Skin” (director: Leonie Krippendorff), Kineo Filmproduktion, Germany

“Pastoral Pathways” (director: Ahmet Necdet Çupur), Les Films du Poisson, France & NiKo Film, Germany & Liman Film, Turkey

“Butterfly” (director: Itonje Søimer Guttormsen), Mer Film, Norway

“Skiff” (director: Cecilia Verheyden), Mirage, Belgium

“Tales from the Golden Age 3” (director: Ioana Uricaru), Mobra Films, Romania & 42 Film, Germany

“Ivy” (director: Catarina Mourão), O Som e a Fúria, Portugal

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” (director: Muayad Alayan), PalCine Productions, Palestine

“I’ll Be Gone in June” (director: Katharina Rivilis), Road Movies, Germany

“Cheaper Than Stealing” (director: Pedro Collantes), Sideral Cinema (Elamedia Studios), Spain & Mizar Films, France

“Mārama” (director: Taratoa Stappard), Sweetshop & Green, New Zealand

“Everything That’s Wrong with You” (director: Urša Menart), Vertigo, Slovenia

Berlinale Directors Projects:

“Buran” (director: Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha), Hobab, Sweden

“Lonely Hearts” (director: Caru Alves de Souza), Manjericão Filmes, Brazil

“Night Sweat” (director: Maria Solrun), Wunderlust, Germany

World Cinema Market Projects:

“Los Ángeles” (director: Joaquin Cociña & Cristóbal León), Globo Rojo Films, Chile & Autentika Films, Germany

Rotterdam-Berlinale Express:

“The Burning Giants” (director: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng), Diversion, Thailand & 13 Little Pictures, Singapore

“Brace Yourself” (director: Thati Pele), Urucu, South Africa

Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents

“Yen and Allie” (director: Tom Shu-Yu Lin), Bering Pictures (producer: Clifford Miu), Taiwan

“God and the Devil’s Cumbia” (director: Carlos Lenin), Colectivo Colmena (producer: Daniel Loustaunau), Mexico

“Bekes” (director: Mahsum Taskin), Gataki Films (producer: Vildan Ersen), Turkey

“Baby” (director: Nikos Kyritsis), Homemade Films (producer: Kyveli Short), Greece

“Burning Kingdom” (director: Catalina Arroyave Restrepo), Rara Cine (producer: Jaime Guerrero Naudin), Colombia

“Our Love” (director: Lia Hietala & Hannah Reinikainen), Story AB (producer: Melissa Lindgren), Sweden

“The Love Pill” (director: Naures Sager), The Uneven (producer: Michael Detlef Petersen), Sweden

“Animal” (director: Milada Těšitelová), Unit and Sofa (producer: Julie Žáčková), Czech Republic

“Cost of Living” (director: Moara Passoni), Uvaia Filmes (producer: Sofia Geld), Brazil

“Hooped” (director: Adolf El Assal), Wady Films (producer: Adolf El Assal), Luxembourg

Company Matching Program:

Amour Fou Vienna/ Luxembourg, Austria/Luxembourg

Amrion Production, Estonia

Epicmedia, the Philippines

ForeFilms, Ukraine

Quijote Films, Chile

The Berlin Film Festival takes place Feb. 16-22.