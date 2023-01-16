Berlinale Unveils Forum, Forum Expanded Titles

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed the 28 titles selected for its Forum strand and the 26 projects at the Forum Expanded platform.

In the Forum strand, documentaries stand alongside personal essay films, while the films and installations that make up the Forum Expanded program revolve around political and personal legacies.

The festival takes place Feb. 16-26.

FORUM TITLES

“Allensworth”

by James Benning

U.S.

“Anqa”

by Helin Çelik

Austria/Spain

“About Thirty”

by Martin Shanly | with Martin Shanly, Camila Dougall, Paul Dougall, Esmeralds Escalante, Maria Soldi

Argentina

“Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait”

by Luke Fowler | with Margaret Tait

U.K.

“The Bride”

by Myriam U. Birara | with Sandra Umulisa, Aline Amike, Daniel Gaga, Fabiola Mukasekuru, Beatrice Mukandayishimiye

Rwanda

“Cidade Rabat”

by Susana Nobre | with Raquel Castro, Paula Bárcia, Paula Só, Sara de Castro, Laura Afonso

Portugal/France

“De Facto”

by Selma Doborac | with Christoph Bach, Cornelius Obonya

Austria/Germany

“The Intrusion”

by Flora Dias, Juruna Mallon | with Larissa Siqueira, Antônia Franco, Rômulo Braga, Patrícia Saravy, Thiago Calixto

Brazil/France

“The Temple Woods Gang”

by Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche | with Régis Laroche, Philippe Petit, Marie Loustalot, Kenji Meunier, Salim Ameur-Zaïmeche

France

“Leaving and Staying”

by Volker Koepp | with Judith Zander, Peter Kurth, Heinz Lehmbäcker, Hanna Lehmbäcker, Hans-Jürgen Syberberg

Germany

“Between Revolutions”

by Vlad Petri | with Victoria Stoiciu, Ilinca Harnut

Romania/Croatia/Qatar/Iran

“There Is a Stone”

by Tatsunari Ota | with An Ogawa, Tsuchi Kanou

Japan

“Where God Is Not”

by Mehran Tamadon

France/Switzerland

“Our Body”

by Claire Simon

France

“A Golden Life”

by Boubacar Sangaré

Burkina Faso/Benin/France

“The Face of the Jellyfish”

by Melisa Liebenthal | with Rocío Stellato, Irene Bosch, Vladimir Durán, Federico Sack, Alicia Labraga

Argentina

“Remembering Every Night”

by Yui Kiyohara | with Kumi Hyodo, Minami Ohba, Ai Mikami, Guama Uchida, Tadashi Okuno

Japan

“Forms of Forgetting”

by Burak Çevik | with Nesrin Ucarlar, Erdem Senocak

Turkey

“Regardless of Us”

by Yoo Heong-jun | with Cho Hyunjin, Cho Soyeon, Kwak Minkyu, Kim Misook, Choi Sungwon

South Korea

“In Ukraine”

by Piotr Pawlus, Tomasz Wolski

Poland

FORUM EXPANDED TITLES

“The Tree”

by Ana Vaz

Spain/Brazil

“Achala”

by Tenzin Phuntsog

U.S.

“AI: African Intelligence”

by Manthia Diawara

Portugal/Senegal/Belgium

“Black Strangers”

by Dan Guthrie | with Dan Guthrie

U.K.

“Borrowing a Family Album”

by Tamer El Said

Egypt

“Dancing Boy”

by Tenzin Phuntsog

U.S.

“Desert Dreaming”

by Abdul Halik Azeez

Sri Lanka

“Dreams”

by Tenzin Phuntsog | with Nawang Phuntsog, Tsekyi Dolma Phuntsog

U.S.

“The early rain which washes away the chaff before spring rains”

by Heiko-Thandeka Ncube

Germany

“Exhibition”

by Mary Helena Clark | with Audrey Wollen

U.S.

“Home Invasion”

by Graeme Arnfield

U.K.

“If You Don’t Watch the Way You Move”

by Kevin Jerome Everson | with Derek “Dripp” Whitfeld Jr., Taymond “ChoSkii” Hughes

U.S.

“Mangosteen”

by Tulapop Saenjaroen | with Saksit Khunkitti, Prae Pupityastaporn, Deunchai Yomphakdi, Saowalak Praboonpeng, Prakarn Rattanachamnong

Thailand

“The Man Who Envied Women”

by Yvonne Rainer | with Jackie Raynal, Anne Friedberg, Larry Loonin

U.S.

“Father Mother”

by Tenzin Phuntsog | with Nawang Phuntsog, Tsekyi Dolma Phuntsog

U.S.

“Revolver”

by Crystal Z Campbell | with Angela Bates

U.S.

“Scenes of Extraction”

by Sanaz Sohrabi

Canada

“Simia: Stratagem for Undestining”

by Assem Hendawi

Egypt

“Summer Grass”

by Tenzin Phuntsog

U.S.

“Prototype”

by Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory | with Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Jaqqa Petersen

Canada/Denmark

“The Time That Separates Us”

by Parastoo Anoushahpour | with Bayan Kiwan, Haneen Dajani, Dina Mimi, Firas Hamdan

Canada

“Time Tunnel: Takahiko Iimura at Kino Arsenal, 18. April 1973”

by Takahiko Iimura

Japan/U.S.

“Trip After”

by Ukrit Sa-nguanhai

New Zealand

“Tsumikh”

by Taus Makhacheva | with Taus Makhacheva

Russian Federation

“Yugantar Film Collective”

by Yugantar

“In-between Worlds”

by Cana Bilir-Meier | with Aulic Anamika, Saboura Naqshband, Basira Beutel-Biyik, Kirat Sarkaria

Germany