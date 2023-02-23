Berlinale-Selected ‘Delegation,’ About Israeli School Trip to Holocaust Sites, Sold to Greenwich for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has sold North American distribution rights for its Berlinale-selected drama “Delegation” to Greenwich Entertainment.

“Delegation” is a story of three Israeli high school friends who take part in a class trip visiting Holocaust sites in Poland – their last time together before going to the army. During the trip, shy boy Frisch, aspiring artist Nitzan and class heartthrob Ido deal with issues of love, friendship and politics against the backdrop of concentration camps and memorial sites. The journey will change them forever.

The deal for the film, which had its premiere in the Generation 14Plus competition, was negotiated by Naszewski and Greenwich co-president Edward Arentz.

“While it appeared in Gen14 and its main characters are teenagers, this is not what you would think of as a typical YA film or typical YA filmmaking, nor will the audience be limited to young adults. Thrilled to add Asaf Saban’s sophisticated debut to our upcoming slate that already includes ‘Karaoke,’ another sensational debut feature from Israel,” Arentz said.

Greenwich is perhaps best known for guiding Academy Award winner “Free Solo” to a $16 million U.S. box office, but has a varied portfolio of compelling narrative and documentary films. Prior to co-founding Greenwich in 2017, Arentz was the co-founder and managing director of Music Box Films, where he acquired, among others, Academy Award winning “Ida,” Academy Award nominee “A Man Called Ove,” and box office sensation “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Naszewski, New Europe’s CEO, said: “I’m very happy that Greenwich recognized the quality of the movie. I’m sure its original subject, emotional punch and humor will allow it to play great for the North American audiences.”

The film was produced by Agnieszka Dziedzic from Poland’s Koi Studio, Yoav Roeh and Aurit Zamir from Israel’s Gum Films, and Roshanak Behesht Nedjad from Germany’s In Good Company. It was co-produced by CANAL+, EC1 Łódź – City of Culture, Krakow Festival Office, Haka Films and YES TV. It was supported by Eurimages, Israel Film Fund, Mitteldeutsche Medienfoerderung, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Deutscher Filmfoerderfonds and Polish-German Film Fund, and co-financed by Polish Film Institute with Tomasz Morawski, Linda Kirmse and Matan Gaida acting as associate producers.

Apart from “Delegation,” New Europe Film Sales presented two films in the Berlinale selection – “Silver Haze” by Sacha Polak and “Matria” by Álvaro Gago – both in Berlinale Panorama. Additionally, the Sundance-selected “Girl” and Ulaa Salim’s upcoming sci-fi film “Eternal,” were very popular at the European Film Market, Naszewski reported.