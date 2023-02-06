Berlin-Bound Drama ‘Silver Haze,’ From ‘Dirty God’ Director Sacha Polak, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Silver Haze,” directed by Sacha Polak, has debuted its trailer (below) ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section. Polak’s last film, “Dirty God,” was in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition, and was the opening film of Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam in 2019.

“Silver Haze,” starring Vicky Knight and Esme Creed Miles, is being sold by New Europe Film Sales. French distribution is being handled by The Jokers, and Cinéart is looking after Benelux distribution.

The film centers on 23-year-old Franky, a nurse who lives with her large family in an East London borough. Obsessed with a thirst for revenge and a need to assign guilt for a traumatic event that happened 15 years before, she is unable to build any meaningful relationship until she falls in love with one of her patients – Florence.

They escape to the coast where Florence lives with her more open-minded patchwork family. There, Franky finds the emotional shelter to deal with the grudges of the past.

The cast also includes Charlotte Knight, Archie Brigden and Angela Bruce. Cinematography was by Tibor Dingelstad and editing was by Lot Rossmark. The film was produced by Marleen Slot at Viking Film in the Netherlands. The co-producer is Michael Elliott at the U.K.’s EMU Films.

The film had financial support from Netherlands Filmfund, Netherlands Production Incentive, BBC Films and the U.K. Tax Credit.

Polak also directed short “Broer,” which was in Berlin Film Festival’s Generation 14plus in 2011; feature film “Hemel,” which screened in Berlin’s Forum section, winning the FIPRESCI Prize in 2012; and feature “Zurich,” which played in Berlinale Forum in 2015, and won the CICAE Art Cinema Award.