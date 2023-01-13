Berlin Film Festival Adds Eight Titles to Berlinale Special Lineup, Including ‘Golda,’ ‘Last Night of Amore,’ ‘Kill Boksoon’

The Berlin Film Festival has added eight films to its Berlinale Special program, including “Golda,” staring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, “Call My Agent!” star Camille Cottin and Liev Schreiber.

Other films include Andrea Di Stefano’s “Last Night of Amore,” about the last night of a Milan policeman, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, documentary “Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me,” Mario Martone’s tribute to actor and filmmaker Troisi, and Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” starring Jeon Do-yeon (“The Housemaid”) as an unflappable female killer in South Korea.

Also selected is David Wnendt’s “Sun and Concrete,” an adaption of Felix Lobrecht’s novel of the same name, following seven days in the life of a bunch of 15-year-old boys in Berlin-Neukölln as they search for weed, girls, and a way to steal their school’s computers.

Other titles include Soi Cheang’s “Mad Fate,” Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s “Talk to Me,” and Lars Kraume’s “Der vermessene Mensch,” about a tragedy perpetrated in Africa by German colonial troops in the late 19th century.

The latest tranche of films is in addition to those announced on Dec. 20.

“The second batch of films presented at Berlinale Special is a great example of how colorful, vibrant, committed, entertaining and gripping cinema can be,” artistic director Carlo Chatrian said.

More to follow.